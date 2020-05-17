GRAPHENE FOR ENERGY STORAGE APPLICATIONS | GRAPHENE FLAGSHIP

​Graphene For Energy Storage Applications

Join us online for the first event in the Graphene Flagship’s new ‘Graphene For’ virtual event series! This series is part of our venture to introduce more digital events to our eastiblished portfolio of in-person events to enable participation throughout these difficult times and beyond. This half-day online event will be free of charge and focus on the topic of Two-dimensional Materials for Energy Storage Applications.

Energy storage technologies represent a pillar of modern society. The increasing impact of electrification is triggering an impetuous interest towards the development of new material solutions for energy storage devices. New advances are expected by combining expertise in chemistry, material science, nanotechnology, engineering and advanced computation methods. Through this virtual event we aim at addressing some of the emerging solutions for batteries and supercapacitors with a particular focus on the exploitation of two-dimensional materials in such technologies.

​ ​ ​Vittorio

Pellegrini – BeDimensional, Italy ​Aleksandar

Matic – Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden ​Patrik Johansson – Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden

Please note this programme is tentantive and subject to change.

The programme is based on three keynote contributions covering the most innovative advances in the field of batteries and supercapacitors with particular emphasis on two-dimensional materials.

​13:00 – 13:30 ​Welcome to the Graphene Flagship Virtual World. Get settled! ​13:30 – 13:50 ​Chairs Welcome. Vittorio Pellegrini, Aleksandar Matic, Patrik Johansson ​13:50 – 14:10 ​The Graphene Flagship. Jari Kinaret, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden ​14:10 – 14:45 ​Two-dimensional materials and opportunities in energy. Kostya Novoselov, University of Manchester, UK ​14:45 – 15:20 ​The future of batteries. Kristina Edström, Uppsala University, Sweden ​15:20 – 15:35 ​Break ​15:35 – 16:10 ​The future of supercapacitors. Yuri Gogotsi, Drexel University, USA ​16:10 – 16:20 ​Conclusions

​ ​ ​ ​Kostya

Novoselov – The Manchester University, UK ​Kristina

Edström – Uppsala University, Sweden ​Yuri

Gogotsi – Drexel University, USA

We have gathered the experts within the field of energy storage applications to offer a broad introduction to both batteries and supercapacitors and outline the most promising directions of research.

Please check back regularly for more details about the online platform and how to register soon! Registration for this event will be free.