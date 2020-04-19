GRAPHENE FLAGSHIP PARTNERS LAUNCH CALL VALUED IN €75,000 FOR NEW BUSINESS IDEAS

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, dom 19 aprile 2020





Graphene Flagship partners CIC nanoGUNE and Graphenea, Spain, together with local start-up accelerator BerriUP, have launched a new funding programme, Global Graphene Call, tailored to foster the creation of graphene-related businesses. The three institutions committed to support the selected proposals with a package of services valued at €75,000. Organisers expect to receive applications from innovators around the world whose interesting start-up ideas in the field of graphene and layered materials could flourish within the programme.

“There is a great deal of knowledge about graphene in our area, largely thanks to nanoGUNE and Graphenea. We have succeeded in building an ecosystem around this material that has seated the Basque Country among the world leaders in the field. With this new initiative, we seek to attract fresh new initiatives – corporate projects or product developments – that will continue to enrich our innovative environment,” comments Jose María Pitarke, director general at Graphene Flagship partner CIC nanoGUNE and Chair of Graphene Week 2018.

“We can provide our expertise in graphene synthesis and the marketing of advanced materials. Launching a graphene-based device or technology is a challenge that has huge ground-breaking potential, but which takes a long time in terms of development and investment. This call is a great opportunity for an individual or team that is keen to turn an application based on these materials into a reality,” adds Jesús de la Fuente, CEO of Graphene Flagship partner Graphenea. “We’re looking forward to helping entrepreneurs who want to develop applications using graphene and layered materials,” he adds.

To make this possible, Graphene Flagship partners CIC nanoGUNE and Graphenea are joining forces with experienced start-up accelerator BerriUp. “We think it is a way of helping to bring new business models, projects or start-ups to our area,” explains Patricia Casado, director of BerriUp.

Together, three organisations will provide the key ingredients for success: the acceleration methodology offered by BerriUP, the range of graphene products offered by Graphenea, and the cutting-edge infrastructure and scientific equipment that nanoGUNE has at its disposal. “We believe that this combination has all the ingredients for driving forward and bringing new projects to our area,” concludes Pitarke.

The deadline for submitting projects is 26 April 2020. The shortlisted applicants will be able to take advantage of services valued in €75,000, including customised acceleration at the BerriUp headquarters between June and August 2020, avail themselves of Graphenea material and make use of nanoGUNE’s scientific equipment.

Kari Hjelt, Graphene Flagship Head of Innovation, adds: “This initiative by Graphenea and nanogune is a prime example of building the graphene industry value chain and expanding the business opportunities. Graphene has the potential to transform industries and this kind of engagement of innovators and businesses is a great way to boost the innovation in the field.”

Andrea C. Ferrari, Science and Technology Officer of the Graphene Flagship and Chair of its Management Panel, adds: “It is great to see Graphene Flagship partners providing funds to foster the creation of new companies exploting the unique properties of graphene and related materials. This shows confidence in the new technologies emerging as we move along our technology and innovation roadmap.”

Source: http://graphene-flagship.eu/news/Pages/Graphene-Flagship-partners-launch-call-for-new-business-ideas.aspx