venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

THE BAHAMAS : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.MOLCHAN MEETS THE MINISTER OF UNIVERSITY EDUCATION OF VENEZUELA

KONINGIN MáXIMA BIJ LANCERING ALLIANTIE GENDER & GGZ

UNA COMUNICAZIONE CHE VA INCONTRO ALLE PERSONE

IL PAPA E I SENZATETTO, LO “SCHIAFFO SALUTARE” ALLA MONDANITà

25/01/2021 RIK DAEMS, RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT, INVITES MEMBERS TO SEE PACE AS VEHICLE…

SEGNO DI PACE, UNO SGUARDO AL POSTO DELLA STRETTA DI MANO

PROMOTING FAIR AND TRANSPARENT SELECTION OF JUSTICES TO GUATEMALA’S CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

PROMOTING FAIR AND TRANSPARENT SELECTION OF JUSTICES TO GUATEMALA’S CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

FINLAND CONTINUES TO FUND SYRIAN WOMEN’S PEACEBUILDING EFFORTS

Agenparl

GRAPHDIYNE NANOSHEETS AS A PLATFORM FOR ACCURATE COPPER(II) ION DETECTION VIA CLICK CHEMISTRY AND FLUORESCENCE RESONANCE ENERGY TRANSFER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,5320-5324
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA08595B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Chenchen Ge, Jiaofu Li, Dou Wang, Kongpeng Lv, Quan Liu, Yan Shen, Xiaoqing Zhuang, Wankun Luo, Zongze Wu, Yuhua Zhang, Lulin Shi, Liping Liu, Shiyun Bao, Han Zhang
Cu2+ detection was performed by taking advantage of the fluorescence quenching ability of graphdiyne and the high specificity of click chemistry.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/UvuD-mh0o3o/D0RA08595B

Post collegati

GRAPHDIYNE NANOSHEETS AS A PLATFORM FOR ACCURATE COPPER(II) ION DETECTION VIA CLICK CHEMISTRY AND FLUORESCENCE RESONANCE ENERGY TRANSFER

Redazione

A MECHANISM FOR THE VARIATION IN THE PHOTOELECTRIC PERFORMANCE OF A PHOTODETECTOR BASED ON CVD-GROWN 2D MOS2

Redazione

MICHAEL COLLETON, ET AL. V. OMAR SHABBIR KHAN, ET AL. – 2021-01-28

Redazione

RéAL MALTAIS V. PROCUREUR GéNéRAL DU QUéBEC – 2020-01-28

Redazione

GILLES BéDARD, ET AL. V. UNIFOR INC. – 2021-01-28

Redazione

JOHNNY ALBERT V. HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN – 2021-01-28

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More