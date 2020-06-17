(AGENPARL) – WISCONSIN (USA), mer 17 giugno 2020

Are you interested in trying out a new idea on your farm? Have you thought about applying for a grant but weren’t sure where to start? Tune in Wednesday, July 1st at 1 p.m. to hear Margaret Krome from the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute present a webinar on grant-writing basics for farmers, including how to design a sound project, when applying for a grant does or does not make sense, and how to find potential funding sources. This will be the first in a 3-part series of webinars on grant programs for farmers.

On Wednesday, July 8th at 1 p.m. Chris and Juli McGuire of Two Onion Farm will talk about their experience applying for Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) grants and a Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG).

And on Wednesday, July 15th at 1 p.m. program staff from SARE, VAPG, Buy Local Buy Wisconsin, Wisconsin Producer-led Watersheds, and Specialty Crop Block Grants will cover some of the ins and outs of applying for those and other grants.

Register at https://go.wisc.edu/07g345

For more information contact Diane Mayerfeld, 608-262-8188 or <a .

Fonte/Source: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/news/2020/06/16/grant-writing-workshops-for-farmers-scheduled-for-july/