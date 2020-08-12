mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
GRANT TO FUND NEW CAIRNS FESTIVAL ACTIVATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 12 agosto 2020

MEDIA RELEASE

Published: 12 August 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Council will look to secure a $250,000 State Government grant to produce a new vibrant, high quality work at Cairns Festival 2021.

An expression of interested will be submitted to the Spaces and Places Activation stream within Arts Queensland’s Arts and Cultural Recovery Package.

It is envisioned the new Cairns Festival activation will help stimulate the recovery of the local arts sector by attracting cultural tourism and heighten the local sector’s resilience through

The project aims to support regional artists, drive local employment and re-engage audiences in the region after the significant effects of COVID-19.

Council offices will work on the submission, which proposes the creation of a signature lighting installation.

The project will also engage local communities and artists to develop and create work to tie in with several existing Cairns Festival activations planned next year’s event.



Last updated: 12 August 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/light-show

