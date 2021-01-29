GRAND JURY RETURNS 3 INDICTMENTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 29 gennaio 2021

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments today. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Mauston Man Charged with Drug & Gun Crimes

Jerry Scheerer, 27, Mauston, Wisconsin, is charged with distributing methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on November 3, 2020, Scheerer distributed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessed a revolver.

If convicted, Scheerer faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the drug charge and a maximum of 10 years on the gun charge. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Mauston Police Department; Sauk and Juneau County Sheriffs’ Offices; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Drug Enforcement United States Attorney Scott C. Blader Western District of Wisconsin Administration; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.

Dane County Man Charged with Making False Statement During Purchase of Firearm

Andre Gonzales, 21, Oregon, Wisconsin, is charged with making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer while purchasing a firearm. The indictment alleges that on July 14, 2020, Gonzales stated that he was the actual buyer of a 9mm handgun, when he was not the actual buyer.

If convicted, Gonzales faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Madison, Fitchburg and Oregon Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Duchemin is handling the prosecution.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/grand-jury-returns-3-indictments