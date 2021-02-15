GRAM-SCALE SYNTHESIS OF SINGLE-ATOM METAL–N–CNT CATALYSTS FOR HIGHLY EFFICIENT CO2 ELECTROREDUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, 57,1514-1517
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07263J, Communication
Qian Sun, Wenhao Ren, Yong Zhao, Chuan Zhao
A facile solid-state pyrolysis method to fabricate nickel–nitrogen–carbon nanotube (Ni–N–CNT) single atom catalysts for CO2 electroreduction at the gram-scale.
