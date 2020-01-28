28 Gennaio 2020
GRADUATING STUDENTS: SAVE THE DATE FOR GRAD FAIR, MARCH 17 AND 24–26

(AGENPARL) – Tempe (Arizona), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Congratulations on your upcoming graduation! Make sure you are ready for ASU Commencement and the Fulton Schools Convocation ceremonies with your cap, gown and tassel.

Grad Fair is the only time that graduation attire will be available at a discounted price, so make sure you attend one of the following sessions!

Also, don’t forget to apply for graduation by Monday, February 17, 2020!

Grad Fair — Polytechnic campus
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Student Union (UNION) Sun Devil Campus Store, Polytechnic campus [map]

Grad Fair — Tempe campus
Tuesday, March 24, 2020–Thursday, March 26, 2020
9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sun Devil Campus Store (BKSTR), Tempe campus [map]

If you can’t make these dates, you can attend Grad Fair at other campuses.

If you are unable to attend Grad Fair, you can purchase your regalia online through our official regalia vendor, Herff Jones before Sunday, April 12, 2020. After April 12, 2020, graduation regalia can only be purchased at the Sun Devil campus bookstores.

Fonte/Source: https://innercircle.engineering.asu.edu/2020/01/28/graduating-students-save-the-date-for-grad-fair-march-17-and-24-26/

