GRADUATE STUDENT INNOVATION SCHOLARS (APPLICATION CLOSE)

Event Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Looking to add value to your graduate degree and to your research?
Join Western’s cohort of Graduate Student Innovation Scholars! Receive a participation award of $500. Apply your discipline-specific knowledge and develop expertise in entrepreneurship, commercialization and knowledge transfer with hands-on training. All workshops and lessons for Fall 2020 will be done virtually. Apply your knowledge. Apply today.
What you bring…
- Current Western graduate student
- Evidence of teamwork, creative thinking and presentation skills
- Any translational research, commercialization or entrepreneurship experience
What we offer…
- A $500 award, one term of training and a certificate of completion
- Expertise in commercialization, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer
- Training for up to four teams of three
- Prizes for the teams with the best business plan and best pitch
Apply online at www.sis.uwo.ca
