GRADUATE STUDENT INNOVATION SCHOLARS (APPLICATION CLOSE)

Event Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Looking to add value to your graduate degree and to your research?

Join Western’s cohort of Graduate Student Innovation Scholars! Receive a participation award of $500. Apply your discipline-specific knowledge and develop expertise in entrepreneurship, commercialization and knowledge transfer with hands-on training. All workshops and lessons for Fall 2020 will be done virtually. Apply your knowledge. Apply today.

What you bring…

Current Western graduate student

Evidence of teamwork, creative thinking and presentation skills

Any translational research, commercialization or entrepreneurship experience

What we offer…

A $500 award, one term of training and a certificate of completion

Expertise in commercialization, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer

Training for up to four teams of three

Prizes for the teams with the best business plan and best pitch

