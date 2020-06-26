GRADUATE STUDENT INNOVATION SCHOLARS (APPLICATION CLOSE)

sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), ven 26 giugno 2020

Event Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Looking to add value to your graduate degree and to your research?

Join Western’s cohort of Graduate Student Innovation Scholars! Receive a participation award of $500. Apply your discipline-specific knowledge and develop expertise in entrepreneurship, commercialization and knowledge transfer with hands-on training. All workshops and lessons for Fall 2020 will be done virtually. Apply your knowledge. Apply today.

What you bring…

  • Current Western graduate student
  • Evidence of teamwork, creative thinking and presentation skills
  • Any translational research, commercialization or entrepreneurship experience

What we offer…

  • A $500 award, one term of training and a certificate of completion
  • Expertise in commercialization, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer
  • Training for up to four teams of three
  • Prizes for the teams with the best business plan and best pitch

Apply online at www.sis.uwo.ca

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/entrepreneurship/2020-07/graduate-student-innovation-scholars-fall-2020.html

