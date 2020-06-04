(AGENPARL) – HALIFAX (NOVA SCOTIA CANADA), gio 04 giugno 2020 Combining her passion for science, technology and health, Environmental Science grad Lily Barraclough created a unique web application that has the ability to help governments and other organizations build more physically active communities in Nova Scotia.
Fonte/Source: https://www.dal.ca/news/2020/06/04/grad-profile–building-more-physically-active-communities.html?utm_source=dalnewsRSS&utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=dalnews
GRAD PROFILE: TAKING ON RACIAL OPPRESSION