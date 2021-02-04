GP PORTFOLIO FELLOW (HY0319)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Reference: HY0319 Campus: Hull and/or York Faculty/Area: Faculty of Health Sciences School/Department: Hull York Medical School Subject Group/Team: Academy of Primary Care Salary: Clinical Academic Scales Fixed Term – 3 Years Post Type: Full Time Closing Date: Thursday 04 March 2021

This post will require an enhanced DBS for Adult Workforce

Applicants are required to submit a current CV and covering letter outlining how their qualifications and experience meet the Person Specification in the Job Description below

The Academy of Primary Care at Hull York Medical School seeks to appoint a GP Portfolio Fellow to support its work to deliver excellence in person-centred primary healthcare through innovative applied scholarship.

The Academy is embedded within Hull York Medical School and the Institute of Clinical and Applied Health Research at Hull University. We have strong links with applied research groups at York University, and with clinical colleagues and networks across the region. Our team consists of clinicians, researchers and educators and includes two existing GP Portfolio Fellows.

The Academy’s work falls under three interlinked themes: a body of research on primary care redesign; a programme of education innovation (aimed at both undergraduate and postgraduate); and collaborative work to build a community of practice within our region.

This full-time role will be split equally between an academic teaching and scholarship role at the medical school and a clinical role in a local general practice (through an honorary contract), or for a suitable candidate, part time (50%) at the medical school alongside an existing clinical role.

The new Portfolio Fellow will work as an integral member of the team to deliver our core goal in driving primary care excellence. Individual work plans will be agreed with the successful candidate but it is anticipated they will include opportunities to support clinically-oriented educational and research activities linked to workforce development and evaluation. The Portfolio Fellow will have dedicated time to develop their own professional development plan; and be supported to access the SAPC (Society for Academic Primary Care) mentorship scheme.

The post offers an exciting opportunity for a general practitioner interested in developing extended roles for a portfolio career to join an innovative team at a key development phase for the medical school and the wider primary care community.

