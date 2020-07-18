GOVERNOR CARNEY URGES DELAWAREANS TO STAY SAFE DURING EXCESSIVE HEAT

WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware, along with several other states, will experience excessive heat over the weekend and into next week. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Delaware and a Heat Advisory for Delaware’s beaches, which begin Sunday, July 19, at noon through Monday, July 20, at 8:00 p.m. The severe weather may continue beyond Monday. Delawareans and visitors are advised to be aware of the dangers that accompany the severe temperatures, learn how to avoid heat-related illness or death, and monitor local weather forecasts for the latest information.

“In addition to remaining vigilant against COVID-19, I urge all Delawareans to practice heat safety during this stretch of high temperatures expected in Delaware and our region,” said Governor Carney. “We want our residents and visitors to follow the advice of health officials and take steps to beat the heat. Please never leave children or pets in cars, stay hydrated, learn the signs of heat illness, and take appropriate precautions to stay safe in these hot temperatures and all summer.”

Health officials also advise the public to stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, wear light clothing, and drink plenty of water. Delawareans should check on vulnerable members of their families and neighbors, including seniors and those with disabilities.

Authorities also stress that temperatures inside a closed vehicle can rise to lethal levels quickly. Do not leave children, pets, or vulnerable adults inside closed vehicles even for a few minutes. Parents and caregivers are urged to make it a habit to check the back seat every time they exit a car.

If possible, bring outdoor pets inside. If they are outside, make sure to provide plenty of water and replace it frequently.

Additional information from the Delaware Division of Public Health:

Tips to prevent heat illness:

Do not leave people or pets alone in a parked car, even for a minute. Call 911 if you see anyone (a child, or an adult with disabilities) who is unable to open a door or window and is left unattended in a vehicle. Keep your car locked when you’re not in it so children don’t get in on their own. If you see a pet left in a car, even with air-conditioning running, call 911 or Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646.

especially metal pieces in child car seats, seatbelt handles, and wheelchairs. Check the temperature of these items prior to use to avoid potential burns. Carry water with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks containing sugar, alcohol, or caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Check with a doctor before increasing fluid intake if you have epilepsy, heart, kidney, or liver disease, or if you are on a fluid-restrictive diet. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician. Visit http://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/drinking/nutrition/index.html for more information.

Avoid drinks containing sugar, alcohol, or caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Check with a doctor before increasing fluid intake if you have epilepsy, heart, kidney, or liver disease, or if you are on a fluid-restrictive diet. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician. Visit for more information. Stay indoors on the lowest floor possible. When outdoors, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Wear a hat or use an umbrella. Use sunscreen with SPF 30+. Sunburn slows the skin’s ability to cool itself, and has been linked to skin cancer.

When outdoors, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Wear a hat or use an umbrella. Use sunscreen with SPF 30+. Sunburn slows the skin’s ability to cool itself, and has been linked to skin cancer. Avoid extreme temperature changes. Be careful trying to cool down too quickly; a cold shower immediately after coming in from hot temperatures can lead to hypothermia, particularly for the elderly and children. In these cases, cool water is better than ice cold water.

Be careful trying to cool down too quickly; a cold shower immediately after coming in from hot temperatures can lead to hypothermia, particularly for the elderly and children. In these cases, cool water is better than ice cold water. Limit outdoor activity, especially mid-day when the sun is hottest . Work out or hold team drills early in the morning or in the early evening.

. Work out or hold team drills early in the morning or in the early evening. Heed the following heat danger warning signs and take suggested actions: Heat cramps occur in the muscles of the limbs or abdomen during or after physical activity in high heat. Sweating results in a loss of fluids and salts that cause muscles to cramp. Address heat cramps by resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water. Heat exhaustion is more severe, occurring when a person is overheated, along with reduced or unbalanced intake of fluids. Symptoms include dehydration, fatigue, weakness, clammy skin, headache, nausea and/or vomiting, rapid breathing, irritability, and fainting. Take these simple steps to reduce heat exhaustion: Move the person indoors or into shade. Loosen or remove the person’s clothing. Encourage the person with heat exhaustion to eat and drink. Get the person to a cool shower or bath. Call your doctor for further advice. Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer cool itself, and can be a life-threatening event. Prompt medical treatment is required. Symptoms include: flushed, hot and dry skin with no sweating; high body temperature (above 103 degrees F, taken orally); severe, throbbing headache; weakness, dizziness, or confusion; sluggishness or fatigue; decreased responsiveness; and loss of consciousness. If heat stroke occurs, take these steps: Call 9-1-1 immediately. This is a medical emergency. Get the heat stroke victim indoors or into shade. Get the person into a cool shower or bath or wipe them down with continuously soaked cool washcloths while awaiting emergency responders.



For more information, visit the CDC at cdc.gov/extremeheat/warning.html.

Make a Heat Plan for Pets: The Division of Public Health also urges pet owners to make a plan for caring for their pets. Animals at the greatest risk of stress from the heat include pregnant or lactating animals, very young and older animals, animals with darker coats, obese pets, short-nosed dog breeds, and animals with chronic health conditions. Signs of heat stress can include panting, increased salivation, restlessness, muscle spasms, increased heartbeat and body temperature, weakness, lack of coordination, bright red or pale and sticky gums, vomiting, diarrhea, and depression.

