GOVERNOR CARNEY ON THE PASSING OF CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), sab 18 luglio 2020

NEWS FEED


Governor Carney on the Passing of Congressman John Lewis
Date Posted: July 18, 2020


Flag lowering for Rep. John Lewis
Date Posted: July 18, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update: Public Health Continues to Announce New Positive Cases; Hospitalizations, Deaths Remain Steady
Date Posted: July 17, 2020


Ex-daycare worker indicted for Murder, 52 counts of Child Abuse following infant homicide investigation
Date Posted: July 17, 2020

Picture of the Seal of the Attorney General of the State of Delaware
Jennings announces settlement with Universal Health Services regarding allegations of improper admissions, discharges
Date Posted: July 17, 2020

Governor Carney, Sign Language Interpreter, Trinidad Navarro, David Bentz, Bryan Townsend
Trinidad Navarro Statement on Signing of Telemedicine Bill
Date Posted: July 17, 2020


Killens Pond Water Park Closed Due to Staff Member With COVID-19 Positive Test
Date Posted: July 17, 2020


Conservation Project Cleans Indian River and Expands Wildlife Area
Date Posted: July 16, 2020


Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services Releases Draft Strategic Plan for Public Comment
Date Posted: July 16, 2020


State of Delaware Announces Guidance for Reopening of Schools for 2020-21 Academic Year
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


New Christina River Bridge at Wilmington Riverfront Dedicated to Former State Senator Margaret Rose Henry
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


DNREC Natural Resources Police Make Arrests in Wildlife Animal Cruelty Case
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


GACEC Launches New Disability Website
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


Public Health Announces Update to Statewide COVID-19 Testing Plan
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


GACEC in honor of ADA’s 30th Year hosts Boundless A Musical Journey in Zoom
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


Delaware Hunting Licenses and Conservation Access Passes Now Easier to Purchase Online
Date Posted: July 14, 2020


State Treasurer Urges Caution to Those Making Withdrawals From Retirement Funds
Date Posted: July 14, 2020


July 14, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: July 14, 2020

Hartly Fire Co.
Delaware Forest Service awards volunteer fire grants
Date Posted: July 13, 2020

Official Seal of the Insurance Commissioner of Delaware
Life Insurance Policy Locator finds over $3.5 Million for Users
Date Posted: July 13, 2020

Photo of the Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse
Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse to be repainted
Date Posted: July 10, 2020


Four Delaware Arts Organizations Receive $50,000 in CARES Act Funding
Date Posted: July 10, 2020


Public Health Announces 121 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 0 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 10, 2020


DNREC Announces Killens Pond State Park Water Park to Open Saturday
Date Posted: July 10, 2020


Statewide Family Reentry Pilot Program Launched
Date Posted: July 9, 2020


Public Health Announces 69 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 9, 2020


DSP Lt. Col. Melissa A. Zebley Named Superintendent Of Delaware State Police
Date Posted: July 9, 2020

US and state flags at half staff
Flags to be lowered Friday, July 10 for passing of former Rep. Donald Clark
Date Posted: July 9, 2020

DNREC Logo
Delaware’s 2019-20 Deer Harvest Sets Record High; Wild Turkey Harvest State’s 4th Highest Total
Date Posted: July 9, 2020


Public Health Announces 48 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 1 New Death
Date Posted: July 8, 2020


Public Health Announces 121 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, Two New Deaths
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


Changes at GACEC
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


Delaware Solar Installation Grant Incentive Increased
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


DelDOT Marks Completion of Multiple Projects in First Half of 2020
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


Emergency Sirens To Be Tested
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


July 7, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: July 7, 2020

Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Delaware Coastal Cleanup – With Precautions – Set for Sept. 12 to Help Keep DE Litter Free
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Public Health Announces 165 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Delaware Libraries Celebrate National Summer Learning Week
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Over $6 Million in 2016 Tax Refunds for Delawareans Still Available from IRS
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Public Health Announces 132 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 5, 2020


Public Health Announces 73 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 4, 2020


Public Health Announces 192 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 3, 2020


Public Health Announces 221 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; One New Death
Date Posted: July 2, 2020


Public Health Announces 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 2, 2020


Gov. Carney, AG Jennings, DSHA, Delaware Judiciary Announce Joint Effort on Foreclosure & Eviction Prevention
Date Posted: July 1, 2020

DNREC Logo
DNREC Releases Answers to Questions, Survey Results About Fenwick Island State Park Proposal
Date Posted: July 1, 2020


Governor Carney Signs Vote By Mail Legislation
Date Posted: July 1, 2020

Image of a piece of paper with 'VOTE Republican or Democrat' on it and 2 checkboxes for each
Accessible Voting Available for July 7th Presidential Primary
Date Posted: July 1, 2020


DELAWARE TEAMS EARN TOP HONORS IN GIRLS GO CYBERSTART
Date Posted: July 1, 2020


Governor Carney Issues Modification to State of Emergency
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


Public Health Announces 98 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


New Limits Set for Beaches at Delaware State Parks Starting This Weekend
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


DelDOT Announces Opening of New Christina River Bridge and Approach Roads at Wilmington Riverfront
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


All New Castle County Quarantined As Spotted Lanternfly Move South
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


2020 Urban and Community Forestry Grants
Date Posted: June 30, 2020

Logo for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
Whipping Post to be Removed from Public Display
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


June 30, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


El SNAP de Delaware Otorgará Beneficios de Emergencia Adicionales A Partir del 30 de Junio
Date Posted: June 29, 2020


Public Health Announces 150 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 29, 2020


Division of Public Health Announces 135 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 28, 2020


COVID-19 Testing Set for Beach Area after Additional Cases Identified
Date Posted: June 28, 2020


Delaware Agregado al Programa Piloto de Compras en Línea de SNAP
Date Posted: June 28, 2020


Delaware SNAP to Issue Additional Emergency Benefits Starting June 30
Date Posted: June 28, 2020


Public Health Announces 74 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 27, 2020


Public Health Announces 78 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 26, 2020


Main Street Newark Project Completed
Date Posted: June 26, 2020


Declaration of Independence to be read aloud in front of Dover, Del.’s Old State House on July 4, 2020
Date Posted: June 26, 2020


Treasurer Davis Says Now is the Time to Review Savings Plans
Date Posted: June 26, 2020


Public Health Announces 42 Additional Cases, 1 New Death
Date Posted: June 25, 2020

Governor Carney’s Statement on Voting by Mail Legislation
Governor Carney’s Statement on Voting by Mail Legislation
Date Posted: June 25, 2020


STATEMENT: Governor Carney Announces Delay in Phase 3 of Economic Reopening
Date Posted: June 25, 2020


Public Health Announces 91 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 25, 2020


Governor Carney Signs Executive Order on Law Enforcement Policy  
Date Posted: June 25, 2020


Governor Carney Issues Statement on General Assembly Passage of Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
Date Posted: June 24, 2020


Department Of Insurance Renews National Accreditation
Date Posted: June 24, 2020

Department of Agriculture logo
Delaware Senate confirms Collins to lead Aglands Preservation Foundation Board of Trustees
Date Posted: June 23, 2020


Governor Carney Issues Statement on Senate Confirmations
Date Posted: June 23, 2020


Public Health Announces 27 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware
Date Posted: June 23, 2020


June 23, 2020 – COVID19 Press Briefing
Date Posted: June 23, 2020


Public Health Announces 45 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 22, 2020


Rehabilitation work underway at Lewes’ Zwaanendael Museum
Date Posted: June 22, 2020


Public Health Announces 94 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19; 1 New Death
Date Posted: June 21, 2020


Public Health Announces 70 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 1 New Death
Date Posted: June 20, 2020


Public Health Encourages COVID-19 Testing for Teens Participating in Senior Week Activities Following Positive Cases
Date Posted: June 20, 2020


Public Health Announces Increase in Positive Cases of COVID-19, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 19, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Additional Interim Steps for Phase 2
Date Posted: June 19, 2020


Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund Council Makes First Recommendations
Date Posted: June 19, 2020


Public Health Announces 55 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 18, 2020

Picture of the Seal of the Attorney General of the State of Delaware
Statement from Attorney General Jennings on Governor Carney’s executive order announcement
Date Posted: June 18, 2020


Delaware Aglands Program Ranks Second in the United States for Preserving Farmland
Date Posted: June 18, 2020

Delaware celebrates Juneteenth
Governor Carney Closes State of Delaware Offices in Honor of Juneteenth
Date Posted: June 18, 2020

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Delaware Added to SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot Program
Date Posted: June 17, 2020


DART Launches “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive to Support Food Bank of DE June 22 – June 26
Date Posted: June 17, 2020


Delaware Graduation Rates at Highest Level in a Decade
Date Posted: June 17, 2020


Public Health Announces 41 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 17, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Leadership Changes at Department of Health and Social Services
Date Posted: June 16, 2020


Suspected Overdose Deaths for May in Delaware Tie Previous Monthly High Set in 2018
Date Posted: June 16, 2020


Public Health Announces 63 Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 1 New Death
Date Posted: June 16, 2020

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/07/18/governor-carney-on-the-passing-of-congressman-john-lewis/

