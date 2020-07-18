(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), sab 18 luglio 2020
Governor Carney on the Passing of Congressman John Lewis
Date Posted: July 18, 2020
Flag lowering for Rep. John Lewis
Date Posted: July 18, 2020
Weekly COVID-19 Update: Public Health Continues to Announce New Positive Cases; Hospitalizations, Deaths Remain Steady
Date Posted: July 17, 2020
Ex-daycare worker indicted for Murder, 52 counts of Child Abuse following infant homicide investigation
Date Posted: July 17, 2020
Jennings announces settlement with Universal Health Services regarding allegations of improper admissions, discharges
Date Posted: July 17, 2020
Trinidad Navarro Statement on Signing of Telemedicine Bill
Date Posted: July 17, 2020
Killens Pond Water Park Closed Due to Staff Member With COVID-19 Positive Test
Date Posted: July 17, 2020
Conservation Project Cleans Indian River and Expands Wildlife Area
Date Posted: July 16, 2020
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services Releases Draft Strategic Plan for Public Comment
Date Posted: July 16, 2020
State of Delaware Announces Guidance for Reopening of Schools for 2020-21 Academic Year
Date Posted: July 15, 2020
New Christina River Bridge at Wilmington Riverfront Dedicated to Former State Senator Margaret Rose Henry
Date Posted: July 15, 2020
DNREC Natural Resources Police Make Arrests in Wildlife Animal Cruelty Case
Date Posted: July 15, 2020
GACEC Launches New Disability Website
Date Posted: July 15, 2020
Public Health Announces Update to Statewide COVID-19 Testing Plan
Date Posted: July 15, 2020
GACEC in honor of ADA’s 30th Year hosts Boundless A Musical Journey in Zoom
Date Posted: July 15, 2020
Delaware Hunting Licenses and Conservation Access Passes Now Easier to Purchase Online
Date Posted: July 14, 2020
State Treasurer Urges Caution to Those Making Withdrawals From Retirement Funds
Date Posted: July 14, 2020
July 14, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: July 14, 2020
Delaware Forest Service awards volunteer fire grants
Date Posted: July 13, 2020
Life Insurance Policy Locator finds over $3.5 Million for Users
Date Posted: July 13, 2020
Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse to be repainted
Date Posted: July 10, 2020
Four Delaware Arts Organizations Receive $50,000 in CARES Act Funding
Date Posted: July 10, 2020
Public Health Announces 121 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 0 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 10, 2020
DNREC Announces Killens Pond State Park Water Park to Open Saturday
Date Posted: July 10, 2020
Statewide Family Reentry Pilot Program Launched
Date Posted: July 9, 2020
Public Health Announces 69 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 9, 2020
DSP Lt. Col. Melissa A. Zebley Named Superintendent Of Delaware State Police
Date Posted: July 9, 2020
Flags to be lowered Friday, July 10 for passing of former Rep. Donald Clark
Date Posted: July 9, 2020
Delaware’s 2019-20 Deer Harvest Sets Record High; Wild Turkey Harvest State’s 4th Highest Total
Date Posted: July 9, 2020
Public Health Announces 48 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 1 New Death
Date Posted: July 8, 2020
Public Health Announces 121 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, Two New Deaths
Date Posted: July 7, 2020
Changes at GACEC
Date Posted: July 7, 2020
Delaware Solar Installation Grant Incentive Increased
Date Posted: July 7, 2020
DelDOT Marks Completion of Multiple Projects in First Half of 2020
Date Posted: July 7, 2020
Emergency Sirens To Be Tested
Date Posted: July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: July 7, 2020
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: July 6, 2020
Delaware Coastal Cleanup – With Precautions – Set for Sept. 12 to Help Keep DE Litter Free
Date Posted: July 6, 2020
Public Health Announces 165 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 6, 2020
Delaware Libraries Celebrate National Summer Learning Week
Date Posted: July 6, 2020
Over $6 Million in 2016 Tax Refunds for Delawareans Still Available from IRS
Date Posted: July 6, 2020
Public Health Announces 132 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 5, 2020
Public Health Announces 73 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 4, 2020
Public Health Announces 192 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 3, 2020
Public Health Announces 221 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; One New Death
Date Posted: July 2, 2020
Public Health Announces 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 2, 2020
Gov. Carney, AG Jennings, DSHA, Delaware Judiciary Announce Joint Effort on Foreclosure & Eviction Prevention
Date Posted: July 1, 2020
DNREC Releases Answers to Questions, Survey Results About Fenwick Island State Park Proposal
Date Posted: July 1, 2020
Governor Carney Signs Vote By Mail Legislation
Date Posted: July 1, 2020
Accessible Voting Available for July 7th Presidential Primary
Date Posted: July 1, 2020
DELAWARE TEAMS EARN TOP HONORS IN GIRLS GO CYBERSTART
Date Posted: July 1, 2020
Governor Carney Issues Modification to State of Emergency
Date Posted: June 30, 2020
Public Health Announces 98 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 30, 2020
New Limits Set for Beaches at Delaware State Parks Starting This Weekend
Date Posted: June 30, 2020
DelDOT Announces Opening of New Christina River Bridge and Approach Roads at Wilmington Riverfront
Date Posted: June 30, 2020
All New Castle County Quarantined As Spotted Lanternfly Move South
Date Posted: June 30, 2020
2020 Urban and Community Forestry Grants
Date Posted: June 30, 2020
Whipping Post to be Removed from Public Display
Date Posted: June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: June 30, 2020
El SNAP de Delaware Otorgará Beneficios de Emergencia Adicionales A Partir del 30 de Junio
Date Posted: June 29, 2020
Public Health Announces 150 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 29, 2020
Division of Public Health Announces 135 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 28, 2020
COVID-19 Testing Set for Beach Area after Additional Cases Identified
Date Posted: June 28, 2020
Delaware Agregado al Programa Piloto de Compras en Línea de SNAP
Date Posted: June 28, 2020
Delaware SNAP to Issue Additional Emergency Benefits Starting June 30
Date Posted: June 28, 2020
Public Health Announces 74 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 27, 2020
Public Health Announces 78 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 26, 2020
Main Street Newark Project Completed
Date Posted: June 26, 2020
Declaration of Independence to be read aloud in front of Dover, Del.’s Old State House on July 4, 2020
Date Posted: June 26, 2020
Treasurer Davis Says Now is the Time to Review Savings Plans
Date Posted: June 26, 2020
Public Health Announces 42 Additional Cases, 1 New Death
Date Posted: June 25, 2020
Governor Carney’s Statement on Voting by Mail Legislation
Date Posted: June 25, 2020
STATEMENT: Governor Carney Announces Delay in Phase 3 of Economic Reopening
Date Posted: June 25, 2020
Public Health Announces 91 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 25, 2020
Governor Carney Signs Executive Order on Law Enforcement Policy
Date Posted: June 25, 2020
Governor Carney Issues Statement on General Assembly Passage of Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
Date Posted: June 24, 2020
Department Of Insurance Renews National Accreditation
Date Posted: June 24, 2020
Delaware Senate confirms Collins to lead Aglands Preservation Foundation Board of Trustees
Date Posted: June 23, 2020
Governor Carney Issues Statement on Senate Confirmations
Date Posted: June 23, 2020
Public Health Announces 27 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware
Date Posted: June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020 – COVID19 Press Briefing
Date Posted: June 23, 2020
Public Health Announces 45 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: June 22, 2020
Rehabilitation work underway at Lewes’ Zwaanendael Museum
Date Posted: June 22, 2020
Public Health Announces 94 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19; 1 New Death
Date Posted: June 21, 2020
Public Health Announces 70 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 1 New Death
Date Posted: June 20, 2020
Public Health Encourages COVID-19 Testing for Teens Participating in Senior Week Activities Following Positive Cases
Date Posted: June 20, 2020
Public Health Announces Increase in Positive Cases of COVID-19, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 19, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Additional Interim Steps for Phase 2
Date Posted: June 19, 2020
Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund Council Makes First Recommendations
Date Posted: June 19, 2020
Public Health Announces 55 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 18, 2020
Statement from Attorney General Jennings on Governor Carney’s executive order announcement
Date Posted: June 18, 2020
Delaware Aglands Program Ranks Second in the United States for Preserving Farmland
Date Posted: June 18, 2020
Governor Carney Closes State of Delaware Offices in Honor of Juneteenth
Date Posted: June 18, 2020
Delaware Added to SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot Program
Date Posted: June 17, 2020
DART Launches “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive to Support Food Bank of DE June 22 – June 26
Date Posted: June 17, 2020
Delaware Graduation Rates at Highest Level in a Decade
Date Posted: June 17, 2020
Public Health Announces 41 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 17, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Leadership Changes at Department of Health and Social Services
Date Posted: June 16, 2020
Suspected Overdose Deaths for May in Delaware Tie Previous Monthly High Set in 2018
Date Posted: June 16, 2020
Public Health Announces 63 Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 1 New Death
Date Posted: June 16, 2020
