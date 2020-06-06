domenica, Giugno 7, 2020
IN BRATISLAVA, MINISTER IVAN KORčOK WELCOMES HIS POLISH COUNTERPART

THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY TO BE PART OF THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

NUOVA VITA PER LE VILLE DI CASTEL GANDOLFO, CON I MEDICI INVITATI…

COMMONWEALTH POINTS OF LIGHT AWARD: HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN CONGRATULATES PAKISTANI VOLUNTEERS

NESSUN CASO DI COVID-19 IN VATICANO

GIORNATA MONDIALE DEL RIFUGIATO: IL CENTRO ASTALLI LANCIA UNA CAMPAGNA SOCIAL

IRAN, ARRICCHIMENTO DELL’URANIO E FUTURO DELL’ACCORDO SUL NUCLEARE

BOLIVIA. LA CARITAS RAGGIUNGE I DETENUTI DELL’ALTOPIANO ANDINO

A WASHINGTON IN PIAZZA CONTRO IL RAZZISMO, MA C’è UN NUOVO VIDEO…

L’ESAME DI TERZA MEDIA AL TEMPO DEL CORONAVIRUS

GOVERNOR CARNEY FORMALLY EXTENDS STATE OF EMERGENCY

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), sab 06 giugno 2020

Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: June 6, 2020


Public Health Announces 72 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 6, 2020


Public Health Announces 27 Additional COVID-19 Positive Cases Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 5, 2020


June 5, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: June 5, 2020


Public Health Announces 34 More Positive Cases of COVID-19, 11 New Deaths of Delawareans
Date Posted: June 4, 2020


Herring Point, beaches at Cape Henlopen State Park closed to surfing, swimming due to possible shark bite
Date Posted: June 4, 2020


State Releases Preliminary Look at Health Care Spending in 2018
Date Posted: June 4, 2020


DNREC announces 15,500 surf-fishing permits issued this year, restricts sales locations
Date Posted: June 3, 2020


Public Health Announces 27 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans and 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 3, 2020


Public Health Announces 80 Additional COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans and 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 2, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Phase 2 of Delaware’s Economic Reopening to Begin on June 15
Date Posted: June 2, 2020

Picture of the Seal of the Attorney General of the State of Delaware
Statement from Attorney General Jennings on violence in Washington, D.C.
Date Posted: June 2, 2020


June 2, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: June 2, 2020


Governor Carney Creates Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee
Date Posted: June 1, 2020


State to Begin Coronavirus Testing at Wilmington High-Rise Buildings on June 2
Date Posted: June 1, 2020


Public Health Announces 107 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 2 More Deaths
Date Posted: June 1, 2020

Logo for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
Delaware’s State Museums Reopening With Self-Guided Tours
Date Posted: June 1, 2020


Public Health Announces 76 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans; 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 31, 2020


Public Health Announces 186 Additional COVID-19 Positive Cases Among Delawareans; 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 30, 2020


DE Dept. of Labor Disburses Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Payments
Date Posted: May 29, 2020


Forest Campsites and Redden Lodge to Stay Closed
Date Posted: May 29, 2020


Governor Carney Releases Guidance on Summer Camp, Summer School Programs
Date Posted: May 29, 2020


Public Health Announces 65 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 11 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 29, 2020


SNAP de Delaware Otorgará Beneficios de Emergencia Adicionales Que Estarán Disponibles Desde el 30 de Mayo
Date Posted: May 29, 2020


Public Health Announces 75 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans; 1 New Death
Date Posted: May 28, 2020


Delaware’s SNAP Program to Issue Additional Emergency Benefits That Will Be Available Starting May 30
Date Posted: May 28, 2020


May 29, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 28, 2020


The DE Dept. of Labor Releases Fraud Prevention Guidelines
Date Posted: May 28, 2020


Delaware Poets Laureate Receive a 2020 Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets
Date Posted: May 28, 2020


DNREC to resume state park campground rentals June 1
Date Posted: May 27, 2020


Governor Carney Issues Statement on Senate Confirmations
Date Posted: May 27, 2020


Public Health Announces 30 Additional Positive Cases Among Delawareans, 9 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 27, 2020


Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs launches At Home Concert Series
Date Posted: May 27, 2020


DNREC Natural Resources Police Park Rangers arrest Rehoboth Beach man on multiple drug charges
Date Posted: May 27, 2020

Official Seal of the Insurance Commissioner of Delaware
Insurance Commissioner Shares Reopening Reminders
Date Posted: May 27, 2020


Public Health Announces 101 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 4 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 26, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Lifting of Short-Term Rental Ban, Out-of-State Quarantine on June 1
Date Posted: May 26, 2020

Official Seal of the Insurance Commissioner of Delaware
Action Ordered to Protect Highmark Medicare Supplement Consumers
Date Posted: May 26, 2020


May 26, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 25, 2020


Public Health Announces 156 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 6 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 25, 2020


May 25, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 25, 2020


Public Health Announces 119 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 24, 2020


Governor Carney Releases Update on Delaware’s COVID-19 Response
Date Posted: May 23, 2020


Public Health Announces 161 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 23, 2020


Governor Carney Launches Public Education Campaign with Beach Towns as Delaware Beaches Reopen
Date Posted: May 22, 2020


Public Health Announces 143 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans, 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 22, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Proactive Community-based COVID-19 Testing
Date Posted: May 22, 2020

Delaware Flag Status - half staff
Flag Lowering Reminder for Memorial Day
Date Posted: May 22, 2020


May 22, 2020 COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 22, 2020

Delaware Public Health Lab
Division of Public Health Awarded $67 Million Grant
Date Posted: May 21, 2020


Terrorism Prevention Grant Funds Available
Date Posted: May 21, 2020


Public Health Announces 192 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 7 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 21, 2020


DNREC begins treatment of downstate public ponds for the aquatic weed hydrilla
Date Posted: May 21, 2020


Public Health Announces 157 Additional Positive Cases, 6 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 20, 2020

red strawberry under leaves ready for picking
Delaware Issues Guidance To Help U-Pick Farms Open For The Season
Date Posted: May 20, 2020


Cash Toll Collection to Resume Thursday, May 21, 2020
Date Posted: May 20, 2020


Public Health Announces 168 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 7 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 19, 2020


Beach Restrictions To Be Lifted, Visitor Numbers Limited In State Parks For Memorial Day Weekend
Date Posted: May 19, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Additional Interim Steps for Retail, Restaurant Businesses to Expand Operations
Date Posted: May 19, 2020


Revenue Announces Joint Public Call with Unemployment and the IRS
Date Posted: May 19, 2020


Delaware Public Health Announces 199 Additional Positive Cases, 7 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 18, 2020


Governor Carney, Secretary Bunting Announce Working Groups to Plan Safe Return to School Buildings
Date Posted: May 18, 2020


May 19, 2020 COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 18, 2020


Governor Carney Issues Guidance for Churches, Houses of Worship
Date Posted: May 18, 2020


Public Health Announces 174 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 15 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 16, 2020


‘Hope Line’ Connects Delawareans to Help for Handling Stress, Behavioral Health Issues
Date Posted: May 15, 2020


Delaware Public Health Announces 150 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 11 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 15, 2020


Governor Carney Releases Phase 1 Economic Reopening Guidance
Date Posted: May 15, 2020


Delaware partners on Graduate Together broadcast, website
Date Posted: May 15, 2020


May 15, 2020 COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 15, 2020


Public Health Announces 271 More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 13 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 14, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Reopening of Beaches to Delawareans
Date Posted: May 14, 2020

Delaware Flag Status - half staff
Flag lowering for Peace Officers Memorial Day
Date Posted: May 14, 2020


Public Health Announces 211 More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 10 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 13, 2020


New website provides Seaford-area residents information on proposed flood risk mapping revisions
Date Posted: May 12, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Statewide Contact Tracing Plan for COVID-19
Date Posted: May 12, 2020


Public Health Announces 176 More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 12 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 12, 2020


Public Health Announces 118 New Positive Cases of COVID-19; 1 Additional Death of a Delawarean
Date Posted: May 11, 2020


Steps The Self-Employed Should Take To Register For (PUA) Benefits In Delaware.
Date Posted: May 11, 2020

Department of Agriculture logo
Delaware Farmers’ Markets To Open Under New COVID-19 Protocols
Date Posted: May 11, 2020

May 12, 2020 Press Briefing
May 12, 2020 COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 11, 2020


Public Health Announces 170 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 3 More Deaths
Date Posted: May 10, 2020


Governor Carney Signs Sixteenth Modification to State of Emergency
Date Posted: May 10, 2020


Public Health Announces 166 Additional Positive Cases; 8 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 9, 2020


División de Servicios Sociales de Delaware Aprobados para la EBT debido a la Pandemia para Alimentar a los Niños
Date Posted: May 9, 2020


DHSS Announces Three More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Involving Residents of Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill
Date Posted: May 9, 2020


Public Health Announces 172 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 11 New Deaths of Delawareans
Date Posted: May 8, 2020


Nearly $7 million in civil penalties secured against criminal enterprises involving human trafficking
Date Posted: May 8, 2020


Governor Carney Releases Statement on Economic Reopening; Announces June 1 as Target for Phase I
Date Posted: May 8, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Significant Expansion of Statewide Testing Program for COVID-19
Date Posted: May 8, 2020

image: May 8, 2020 COVID-19 Press Briefing
May 8, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 8, 2020


Public Health Announces 161 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19
Date Posted: May 7, 2020


Gouvènè Carney repwograme Primè Prezidansyèl la pou 7 jiyè
Date Posted: May 7, 2020


El gobernador Carney reprograma las primarias presidenciales para el 7 de julio
Date Posted: May 7, 2020


Governor Carney Reschedules Presidential Primary for July 7
Date Posted: May 7, 2020


DNREC opens virtual operations for water-related services
Date Posted: May 7, 2020


Recovery Town Hall – May 7, 6:00pm – Southern New Castle County focus
Date Posted: May 7, 2020


Public Health Announces 407 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 as Testing Increases
Date Posted: May 6, 2020


Fees, passes required at state parks, wildlife areas starting Friday, May 8
Date Posted: May 6, 2020


Recovery Town Hall – May 6, 7:30pm – Sussex County focus
Date Posted: May 6, 2020

