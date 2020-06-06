(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), sab 06 giugno 2020
NEWS FEED
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: June 6, 2020
Public Health Announces 72 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 6, 2020
Public Health Announces 27 Additional COVID-19 Positive Cases Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 5, 2020
June 5, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: June 5, 2020
Public Health Announces 34 More Positive Cases of COVID-19, 11 New Deaths of Delawareans
Date Posted: June 4, 2020
Herring Point, beaches at Cape Henlopen State Park closed to surfing, swimming due to possible shark bite
Date Posted: June 4, 2020
State Releases Preliminary Look at Health Care Spending in 2018
Date Posted: June 4, 2020
DNREC announces 15,500 surf-fishing permits issued this year, restricts sales locations
Date Posted: June 3, 2020
Public Health Announces 27 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans and 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 3, 2020
Public Health Announces 80 Additional COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans and 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 2, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Phase 2 of Delaware’s Economic Reopening to Begin on June 15
Date Posted: June 2, 2020
Statement from Attorney General Jennings on violence in Washington, D.C.
Date Posted: June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: June 2, 2020
Governor Carney Creates Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee
Date Posted: June 1, 2020
State to Begin Coronavirus Testing at Wilmington High-Rise Buildings on June 2
Date Posted: June 1, 2020
Public Health Announces 107 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 2 More Deaths
Date Posted: June 1, 2020
Delaware’s State Museums Reopening With Self-Guided Tours
Date Posted: June 1, 2020
Public Health Announces 76 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans; 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 31, 2020
Public Health Announces 186 Additional COVID-19 Positive Cases Among Delawareans; 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 30, 2020
DE Dept. of Labor Disburses Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Payments
Date Posted: May 29, 2020
Forest Campsites and Redden Lodge to Stay Closed
Date Posted: May 29, 2020
Governor Carney Releases Guidance on Summer Camp, Summer School Programs
Date Posted: May 29, 2020
Public Health Announces 65 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 11 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 29, 2020
SNAP de Delaware Otorgará Beneficios de Emergencia Adicionales Que Estarán Disponibles Desde el 30 de Mayo
Date Posted: May 29, 2020
Public Health Announces 75 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Delawareans; 1 New Death
Date Posted: May 28, 2020
Delaware’s SNAP Program to Issue Additional Emergency Benefits That Will Be Available Starting May 30
Date Posted: May 28, 2020
May 29, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 28, 2020
The DE Dept. of Labor Releases Fraud Prevention Guidelines
Date Posted: May 28, 2020
Delaware Poets Laureate Receive a 2020 Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets
Date Posted: May 28, 2020
DNREC to resume state park campground rentals June 1
Date Posted: May 27, 2020
Governor Carney Issues Statement on Senate Confirmations
Date Posted: May 27, 2020
Public Health Announces 30 Additional Positive Cases Among Delawareans, 9 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 27, 2020
Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs launches At Home Concert Series
Date Posted: May 27, 2020
DNREC Natural Resources Police Park Rangers arrest Rehoboth Beach man on multiple drug charges
Date Posted: May 27, 2020
Insurance Commissioner Shares Reopening Reminders
Date Posted: May 27, 2020
Public Health Announces 101 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 4 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 26, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Lifting of Short-Term Rental Ban, Out-of-State Quarantine on June 1
Date Posted: May 26, 2020
Action Ordered to Protect Highmark Medicare Supplement Consumers
Date Posted: May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 25, 2020
Public Health Announces 156 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 6 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020 – COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 25, 2020
Public Health Announces 119 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 24, 2020
Governor Carney Releases Update on Delaware’s COVID-19 Response
Date Posted: May 23, 2020
Public Health Announces 161 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 23, 2020
Governor Carney Launches Public Education Campaign with Beach Towns as Delaware Beaches Reopen
Date Posted: May 22, 2020
Public Health Announces 143 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans, 5 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 22, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Proactive Community-based COVID-19 Testing
Date Posted: May 22, 2020
Flag Lowering Reminder for Memorial Day
Date Posted: May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020 COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 22, 2020
Division of Public Health Awarded $67 Million Grant
Date Posted: May 21, 2020
Terrorism Prevention Grant Funds Available
Date Posted: May 21, 2020
Public Health Announces 192 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 7 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 21, 2020
DNREC begins treatment of downstate public ponds for the aquatic weed hydrilla
Date Posted: May 21, 2020
Public Health Announces 157 Additional Positive Cases, 6 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 20, 2020
Delaware Issues Guidance To Help U-Pick Farms Open For The Season
Date Posted: May 20, 2020
Cash Toll Collection to Resume Thursday, May 21, 2020
Date Posted: May 20, 2020
Public Health Announces 168 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 7 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 19, 2020
Beach Restrictions To Be Lifted, Visitor Numbers Limited In State Parks For Memorial Day Weekend
Date Posted: May 19, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Additional Interim Steps for Retail, Restaurant Businesses to Expand Operations
Date Posted: May 19, 2020
Revenue Announces Joint Public Call with Unemployment and the IRS
Date Posted: May 19, 2020
Delaware Public Health Announces 199 Additional Positive Cases, 7 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 18, 2020
Governor Carney, Secretary Bunting Announce Working Groups to Plan Safe Return to School Buildings
Date Posted: May 18, 2020
May 19, 2020 COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 18, 2020
Governor Carney Issues Guidance for Churches, Houses of Worship
Date Posted: May 18, 2020
Public Health Announces 174 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 15 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 16, 2020
‘Hope Line’ Connects Delawareans to Help for Handling Stress, Behavioral Health Issues
Date Posted: May 15, 2020
Delaware Public Health Announces 150 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 11 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 15, 2020
Governor Carney Releases Phase 1 Economic Reopening Guidance
Date Posted: May 15, 2020
Delaware partners on Graduate Together broadcast, website
Date Posted: May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020 COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 15, 2020
Public Health Announces 271 More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 13 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 14, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Reopening of Beaches to Delawareans
Date Posted: May 14, 2020
Flag lowering for Peace Officers Memorial Day
Date Posted: May 14, 2020
Public Health Announces 211 More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 10 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 13, 2020
New website provides Seaford-area residents information on proposed flood risk mapping revisions
Date Posted: May 12, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Statewide Contact Tracing Plan for COVID-19
Date Posted: May 12, 2020
Public Health Announces 176 More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Delawareans; 12 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 12, 2020
Public Health Announces 118 New Positive Cases of COVID-19; 1 Additional Death of a Delawarean
Date Posted: May 11, 2020
Steps The Self-Employed Should Take To Register For (PUA) Benefits In Delaware.
Date Posted: May 11, 2020
Delaware Farmers’ Markets To Open Under New COVID-19 Protocols
Date Posted: May 11, 2020
May 12, 2020 COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 11, 2020
Public Health Announces 170 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 3 More Deaths
Date Posted: May 10, 2020
Governor Carney Signs Sixteenth Modification to State of Emergency
Date Posted: May 10, 2020
Public Health Announces 166 Additional Positive Cases; 8 New Deaths
Date Posted: May 9, 2020
División de Servicios Sociales de Delaware Aprobados para la EBT debido a la Pandemia para Alimentar a los Niños
Date Posted: May 9, 2020
DHSS Announces Three More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Involving Residents of Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill
Date Posted: May 9, 2020
Public Health Announces 172 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19, 11 New Deaths of Delawareans
Date Posted: May 8, 2020
Nearly $7 million in civil penalties secured against criminal enterprises involving human trafficking
Date Posted: May 8, 2020
Governor Carney Releases Statement on Economic Reopening; Announces June 1 as Target for Phase I
Date Posted: May 8, 2020
Governor Carney Announces Significant Expansion of Statewide Testing Program for COVID-19
Date Posted: May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: May 8, 2020
Public Health Announces 161 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19
Date Posted: May 7, 2020
Gouvènè Carney repwograme Primè Prezidansyèl la pou 7 jiyè
Date Posted: May 7, 2020
El gobernador Carney reprograma las primarias presidenciales para el 7 de julio
Date Posted: May 7, 2020
Governor Carney Reschedules Presidential Primary for July 7
Date Posted: May 7, 2020
DNREC opens virtual operations for water-related services
Date Posted: May 7, 2020
Recovery Town Hall – May 7, 6:00pm – Southern New Castle County focus
Date Posted: May 7, 2020
Public Health Announces 407 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 as Testing Increases
Date Posted: May 6, 2020
Fees, passes required at state parks, wildlife areas starting Friday, May 8
Date Posted: May 6, 2020
Recovery Town Hall – May 6, 7:30pm – Sussex County focus
Date Posted: May 6, 2020
Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/06/06/governor-carney-formally-extends-state-of-emergency/