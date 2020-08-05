mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 5, 2020

LIBANO, CONSIGLIO NAZIONALE DIFESA DECRETA STATO DI EMERGENZA A BEIRUT PER DUE…

LIBANO, HASSAN DIAB: RESPONSABILI CATASTROFE DOVRANNO DARNE CONTO

LIBANO, CONTE: ITALIA SOSTERRA’ POPOLO LIBANESE, MONITORIAMO SITUAZIONE NOSTRI CONNAZIONALI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRUNEIAN FOREIGN MINISTER II ERYWAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRUNEIAN FOREIGN MINISTER II ERYWAN

REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT—GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS MISSION (OCTOBER 2-8,…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

Agenparl

GOVERNOR CARNEY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY TO COORDINATE TROPICAL STORM RESPONSE AND RECOVERY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), mer 05 agosto 2020

NEWS FEED


Governor Carney Declares State of Emergency to Coordinate Tropical Storm Response and Recovery
Date Posted: August 4, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Delaware Schools May Open in Hybrid Scenario
Date Posted: August 4, 2020


El programa SNAP de Delaware emite beneficios de emergencia adicionales disponibles a partir del 31 de julio
Date Posted: August 4, 2020


Tropical Storm Isaias Damage Reporting
Date Posted: August 4, 2020


August 4, 2020 – COVID19 Press Briefing
Date Posted: August 4, 2020


The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Tart” by Chloe McEldowney
Date Posted: August 4, 2020


Public comment sought for “Forest Action Plan”
Date Posted: August 3, 2020


Tropical Storm Warning for Delaware
Date Posted: August 3, 2020


DelDOT Advisory for Tropical Storm Impact
Date Posted: August 3, 2020


DNREC’s Basic Hunter Education Course Only Available Online and at No Cost
Date Posted: August 3, 2020

Executive Order #43
Governor Carney Creates Workforce Development Program for Unemployed and Underemployed Delawareans
Date Posted: August 3, 2020


Navarro Urges Residents to Prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias
Date Posted: August 3, 2020


Delaware’s SNAP Program Issues Additional Emergency Benefits Available Starting July 31
Date Posted: July 31, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update: DPH Continues to Announce New Cases, Recoveries, and Deaths; Decline in Hospitalizations
Date Posted: July 31, 2020


DNREC Lifts Recreational Swimming Advisory for Rehoboth Beach
Date Posted: July 31, 2020


“Women’s Work: Campaigning for Social Change”
Date Posted: July 31, 2020


Unemployment Benefits Will Decrease By $600 Per Week After August 1, 2020
Date Posted: July 30, 2020


DNREC Young Environmentalists of the Year Announced at Delaware State Fair
Date Posted: July 30, 2020


DNREC Issues Recreational Swimming Advisory for Rehoboth Beach
Date Posted: July 30, 2020


DNREC Extends Public Comment Period Until Aug. 15 on Croda Permit Application
Date Posted: July 29, 2020


Division of the Arts Announces 2020 Mid-Atlantic Teaching Artist Virtual Retreat
Date Posted: July 29, 2020


Incoming Secretary Magarik Announces Leadership Changes at Department of Health and Social Services
Date Posted: July 29, 2020


State Auditor McGuiness Announces Creation of a National COVID-19 Data Quality Audit Template
Date Posted: July 28, 2020


July 28, 2020 – COVID19 Press Briefing
Date Posted: July 28, 2020

seeds, string bracelet, mailing package with Chinese writing
Delawareans report receiving mysterious packages of plant seeds
Date Posted: July 27, 2020


GACEC Director on Delmarva Life Speaking About ADA and Deldhub.com
Date Posted: July 27, 2020


Public Health Encourages COVID-19 Testing for Attendees of Dover Church, Church Conferences
Date Posted: July 27, 2020


Governor Carney Signs 24th Modification to State of Emergency Declaration
Date Posted: July 24, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update: DPH Announces New Cases, Identifies Additional Deaths Through Vital Records Review
Date Posted: July 24, 2020


Delaware Residents Warned of Unclaimed Property Scam
Date Posted: July 23, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Hall of Fame of Delaware Women Inductees for 2020 and 2021
Date Posted: July 23, 2020


Treasurer Davis Urges Change to Protect Financial Freedom of People with Disabilities
Date Posted: July 23, 2020


DNREC Announces Killens Pond State Park Water Park to Reopen Friday After Cleaning, Negative Tests
Date Posted: July 23, 2020


DPH, Healthy Communities Delaware Announce Funding to Support Community-Level COVID-19 Response Projects
Date Posted: July 23, 2020


The Delaware Department of Labor Issues Guidelines for Employers and Employees Regarding Returning to Work.
Date Posted: July 22, 2020

US Fish and Wildlife Service
DNREC Asking the Public to Report Sightings of Wild Turkeys During July and August
Date Posted: July 22, 2020

Picture of the Seal of the Attorney General of the State of Delaware
Former Legislative Hall Employee Charged With Felony Theft
Date Posted: July 21, 2020

Put the Brakes on Human Trafficking
Lifetime CDL Ban for Human Trafficking Conviction Signed Into Law
Date Posted: July 21, 2020


ATLAS™ Website Launches to Help Delawareans Navigate to Appropriate Addiction Treatment
Date Posted: July 21, 2020


Delaware Department of Labor Announces Additional Extended Benefits for Unemployment
Date Posted: July 20, 2020

Opioid Rescue Kit
Commissioner Navarro Partners with Aquila to Distribute Overdose Medication
Date Posted: July 20, 2020


#MaskUpDE
Date Posted: July 19, 2020


Governor Carney Urges Delawareans to Stay Safe During Excessive Heat
Date Posted: July 18, 2020


Governor Carney on the Passing of Congressman John Lewis
Date Posted: July 18, 2020

Delaware Flag Status - half staff
Flag lowering for Rep. John Lewis
Date Posted: July 18, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update: Public Health Continues to Announce New Positive Cases; Hospitalizations, Deaths Remain Steady
Date Posted: July 17, 2020


Ex-daycare worker indicted for Murder, 52 counts of Child Abuse following infant homicide investigation
Date Posted: July 17, 2020

Picture of the Seal of the Attorney General of the State of Delaware
Jennings announces settlement with Universal Health Services regarding allegations of improper admissions, discharges
Date Posted: July 17, 2020

Governor Carney, Sign Language Interpreter, Trinidad Navarro, David Bentz, Bryan Townsend
Trinidad Navarro Statement on Signing of Telemedicine Bill
Date Posted: July 17, 2020


Killens Pond Water Park Closed Due to Staff Member With COVID-19 Positive Test
Date Posted: July 17, 2020


Conservation Project Cleans Indian River and Expands Wildlife Area
Date Posted: July 16, 2020


Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services Releases Draft Strategic Plan for Public Comment
Date Posted: July 16, 2020


State of Delaware Announces Guidance for Reopening of Schools for 2020-21 Academic Year
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


New Christina River Bridge at Wilmington Riverfront Dedicated to Former State Senator Margaret Rose Henry
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


DNREC Natural Resources Police Make Arrests in Wildlife Animal Cruelty Case
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


GACEC Launches New Disability Website
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


Public Health Announces Update to Statewide COVID-19 Testing Plan
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


GACEC in honor of ADA’s 30th Year hosts Boundless A Musical Journey in Zoom
Date Posted: July 15, 2020


Delaware Hunting Licenses and Conservation Access Passes Now Easier to Purchase Online
Date Posted: July 14, 2020


State Treasurer Urges Caution to Those Making Withdrawals From Retirement Funds
Date Posted: July 14, 2020


July 14, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: July 14, 2020

Hartly Fire Co.
Delaware Forest Service awards volunteer fire grants
Date Posted: July 13, 2020

Official Seal of the Insurance Commissioner of Delaware
Life Insurance Policy Locator finds over $3.5 Million for Users
Date Posted: July 13, 2020

Photo of the Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse
Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse to be repainted
Date Posted: July 10, 2020


Four Delaware Arts Organizations Receive $50,000 in CARES Act Funding
Date Posted: July 10, 2020


Public Health Announces 121 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 0 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 10, 2020


DNREC Announces Killens Pond State Park Water Park to Open Saturday
Date Posted: July 10, 2020


Statewide Family Reentry Pilot Program Launched
Date Posted: July 9, 2020


Public Health Announces 69 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 9, 2020


DSP Lt. Col. Melissa A. Zebley Named Superintendent Of Delaware State Police
Date Posted: July 9, 2020

US and state flags at half staff
Flags to be lowered Friday, July 10 for passing of former Rep. Donald Clark
Date Posted: July 9, 2020

DNREC Logo
Delaware’s 2019-20 Deer Harvest Sets Record High; Wild Turkey Harvest State’s 4th Highest Total
Date Posted: July 9, 2020


Public Health Announces 48 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Delaware, 1 New Death
Date Posted: July 8, 2020


Public Health Announces 121 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, Two New Deaths
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


Changes at GACEC
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


Delaware Solar Installation Grant Incentive Increased
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


DelDOT Marks Completion of Multiple Projects in First Half of 2020
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


Emergency Sirens To Be Tested
Date Posted: July 7, 2020


July 7, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: July 7, 2020

Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Delaware Coastal Cleanup – With Precautions – Set for Sept. 12 to Help Keep DE Litter Free
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Public Health Announces 165 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Delaware Libraries Celebrate National Summer Learning Week
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Over $6 Million in 2016 Tax Refunds for Delawareans Still Available from IRS
Date Posted: July 6, 2020


Public Health Announces 132 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 5, 2020


Public Health Announces 73 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 4, 2020


Public Health Announces 192 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: July 3, 2020


Public Health Announces 221 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; One New Death
Date Posted: July 2, 2020


Public Health Announces 36 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; No New Deaths
Date Posted: July 2, 2020


Gov. Carney, AG Jennings, DSHA, Delaware Judiciary Announce Joint Effort on Foreclosure & Eviction Prevention
Date Posted: July 1, 2020

DNREC Logo
DNREC Releases Answers to Questions, Survey Results About Fenwick Island State Park Proposal
Date Posted: July 1, 2020


Governor Carney Signs Vote By Mail Legislation
Date Posted: July 1, 2020

Image of a piece of paper with 'VOTE Republican or Democrat' on it and 2 checkboxes for each
Accessible Voting Available for July 7th Presidential Primary
Date Posted: July 1, 2020


DELAWARE TEAMS EARN TOP HONORS IN GIRLS GO CYBERSTART
Date Posted: July 1, 2020


Governor Carney Issues Modification to State of Emergency
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


Public Health Announces 98 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Delaware; 2 New Deaths
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


New Limits Set for Beaches at Delaware State Parks Starting This Weekend
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


DelDOT Announces Opening of New Christina River Bridge and Approach Roads at Wilmington Riverfront
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


All New Castle County Quarantined As Spotted Lanternfly Move South
Date Posted: June 30, 2020


2020 Urban and Community Forestry Grants
Date Posted: June 30, 2020

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/08/04/governor-carney-declares-state-of-emergency-to-coordinate-tropical-storm-response-and-recovery/

Post collegati

GOVERNOR CARNEY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY TO COORDINATE TROPICAL STORM RESPONSE AND RECOVERY

Redazione

HAWAIʻI STUDENTS TRACK ASTEROID AS IT PASSES NEAR EARTH

Redazione

PROJECT PREPS TRAFFIC FOR SELF-DRIVING CARS, MORE

Redazione

BETTER OUTCOMES IN SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS ADMINISTERED INTERLEUKIN-6 INHIBITORS EARLY

Redazione

ORDINANZA SINDACALE N. 108 DEL 03/08/2020 – NUOVA ASSEGNAZIONE DI BUONI SPESA

Redazione

TWITTER BOTS ARE SPREADING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF COVID-19 MISINFORMATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More