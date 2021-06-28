(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 [Ontario Logo]
MEDIA ADVISORY
Governments to Make an Announcement about Enhancing Agriculture Research and Innovation
June 28, 2021
Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York – Simcoe and Minister for Transportation and for Francophone Affairs, and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham—Stouffville, will be joined by Parliamentary Assistant Randy Pettapiece to make an announcement about agriculture research.
Date:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Time:
Remarks at 11 a.m.
A media availability to follow.
Location:
1125 Woodchoppers Ln,
Kettleby, ON L0G 1J0
Notes:
Accredited media only. All attendees will be asked to physically distance and follow provincial health and safety protocols. Masks must be worn by all who will be onsite.
Media Contacts
Avi Yufest
Minister’s Office
Christa Roettele
Communications Branch
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Oliver Anderson
Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food