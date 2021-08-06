(AGENPARL) – ven 06 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Governments of Canada and Ontario invest $230 million to bring high-speed internet to Central Ontario

August 06, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our internet connections, making access to fast and reliable internet service even more critical. For too long, many rural Canadians have lacked access to high-speed internet, impacting their ability to work, learn and keep in touch with family and friends. The pandemic has made addressing this divide even more urgent. That’s why the governments of Canada and Ontario are accelerating their investments in broadband infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for King–Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, together with the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, highlighted a joint investment of up to $230 million to bring high-speed internet to as many as 52,866 rural Ontario households in Central Ontario.

In addition, the Canada Infrastructure Bank is assessing opportunities proposed through the Universal Broadband Fund to provide additional financing on a project-by-project basis toward significant expansion of broadband in partnership with private and institutional investors.

Canada-wide, more than 890,000 rural and remote households are on track to be connected to high-speed internet as a result of federal investments. At the end of March 2021, 175,000 rural and remote households had been connected to high-speed internet under projects supported by the Government of Canada. By the end of this year, over 435,000 households will be connected thanks to support from the federal government.

Today’s announcement builds on the progress the governments of Canada and Ontario have already made to improve critical infrastructure in Ontario. This includes leveraging over $30 billion in federal, provincial and partner funding for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). This investment supports over 265 local transit projects; 140 projects in rural and northern areas; over 70 green infrastructure projects; and over 270 community, culture and recreation projects. Also, as part of ICIP, Ontario launched the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream with combined federal and provincial funding of $1.05 billion. This includes up to $250 million in federal and provincial funding for municipalities to address critical local infrastructure needs to improve health and safety.

Quick Facts

– Since 2015, Government of Canada investments have helped more than 175,000 rural and remote households across Canada gain access to high-speed internet.

– These investments will help ensure that 98 per cent of Canadians will have high-speed internet access by 2026, and 100 per cent will have access by 2030.

– The Ontario government is also helping to speed up construction of broadband projects through the Supporting Broadband and Infrastructure Expansion Act, 2021, which received royal assent this spring.

Quotes

“The pandemic underscored how high-speed internet is essential for connecting Canadians, yet many still cannot access it. Today’s investment will connect households in almost three hundred communities in Central Ontario to modern broadband. The Government of Canada will continue to work with our partners to connect as many households as possible, as quickly as possible—fueling growth and opportunity in rural communities.”

– The Honourable Deb Schulte

Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for King–Vaughan

“Expanding access to broadband across York Region has been a priority for our government for many years. We are pleased to see the Government of Canada recognize the importance of connectivity in today’s world, and support the vital role that our local service providers play in better serving and connecting our thriving communities for years to come.”

– Tony Van Bynen

Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora

“Our government is working hard to ensure that everyone, no matter where you live, can take part and thrive in a digital world, which is why we are working to connect every community in Ontario to high-speed internet by the end of 2025. The projects we are announcing today will provide high-speed internet access for an additional 50,000 homes and businesses, allowing them to better access vital online services, connect with family and friends, and support our growing economy.”

– The Honourable Rod Phillips

Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

“As we prepare for Ontario’s economy to come back stronger than ever from COVID-19, high-speed internet will be critical for our long-term prosperity. The pandemic has accelerated the shift toward the digital marketplace, and for many businesses, especially small businesses in rural Ontario, having a reliable online presence is non-negotiable. People in Ontario have demonstrated so much resilience and cooperation over the past eighteen months, and they expect and deserve the tools to keep their businesses competitive, access information, and maintain connections with friends and family.”

– The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy

