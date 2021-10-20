(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Governments Investing in Innovative Solutions to Boost Agri-Food Sector

Funding Will Support Farmers and Make the Sector More Competitive

October 20, 2021

TORONTO – The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing up to $10.21 million through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (the Partnership) to help the agri-food sector adopt on-farm solutions and best practices that will grow their business, create jobs and drive economic growth across Ontario while continuing to provide the safe, high quality food the province is known for.

“We are committed to helping farmers with strategic on-farm investments that improve their bottom line and generate sustainable economic growth,” said the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “These cost-shared investments will not only build a stronger, more innovative agriculture sector in Ontario but support the prosperity of rural communities across the province.”

This investment provides much needed support to help the farmers who have worked tirelessly to feed millions of Canadians throughout the pandemic become more sustainable and competitive. Farmers and other businesses can use the funding to improve their operations, food safety and animal health, develop new products and processes and access new markets. Farmers and other businesses can apply for the program starting on November 15, 2021 until December 6, 2021.

“Our government is investing in these projects to help farmers and other businesses adopt innovative solutions that help increase their productivity in the agri-food sector,” said the Honourable Lisa Thompson, provincial Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “When we invest in the agri-food sector, we’re supporting the industry in creating good jobs and economic growth, which strengthens Ontario’s economy.”

Today’s announcement builds on the supports available in the past year to help farmers including:

“The Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association is very pleased to be delivering the next intake for the Partnership program. The opportunities under this new intake will support our province’s resilient farmers in innovating and strengthening their operations while supporting the industry’s economic recovery,” said Chad Anderson, President of OSCIA. “The timing of the intake will provide plenty of opportunity for successful participants to get their project planning underway for next Spring.”

Since June 2018, both the federal and provincial governments have committed over $100 million in support to more than 5,000 projects through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to help eligible Ontario farmers, processors, businesses and sector organizations innovate and grow.

Quick Facts

– The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada’s agri-food sector and agri-products sector. This commitment includes $2 billion for programs cost-shared on a 60/40 basis by the federal and provincial /territorial governments that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

– Applications will be accepted starting on November 15, 2021 until December 6, 2021.

– In Ontario, cost-share programming to support farmers and other businesses through the Partnership is delivered by the Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA).

– Approved projects must be completed by September 30, 2022.

– The Ontario agri-food sector supports more than 860,000 jobs in Ontario and contributes more than $47.3 billion each year to the province’s economy.

