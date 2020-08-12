mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

LET’S UNLEASH YOUTH POTENTIAL

ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT : REQUEST FOR A 12-MONTH STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

LA GENEROSITà CHE CAMBIA LE VITE NELLA TERRA DI GESù

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 12, 2020

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

GOVERNMENTS HAVE CREATED CREW CRISIS BUT CHARTERERS CAN HELP SOLVE IT, SAYS ICS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 12 agosto 2020

After months of frustration, certain shipowners have begun to criticise the chartering community for contributing little to crew change efforts…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133481/Governments%20have%20created%20crew%20crisis%20but%20charterers%20can%20help%20solve%20it%20says%20ICS?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss

Post collegati

GOVERNMENTS HAVE CREATED CREW CRISIS BUT CHARTERERS CAN HELP SOLVE IT, SAYS ICS

Redazione

HEALTH DISPARITIES AMONG FORMER NFL PLAYERS

Redazione

AUSTRALIA’S CYBER SECURITY STRATEGY 2020 RELEASED

Redazione

REUNIãO DE EMPRESáRIOS COM PRESIDENTE DO STF ABORDA QUESTõES AMBIENTAIS

Redazione

CARBON-SUPPORTED NI AND MOO2 NANOPARTICLES WITH FE3O4 CORES AS PROTEIN ADSORBENT

Redazione

WALT DISNEY WORLD CELEBRATES MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT FINAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More