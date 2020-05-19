martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

MEASURING ECONOMIC WELFARE: WHAT AND HOW?

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 17, 2020

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI: KAROL CI DICE CHE LE PROVE SI SUPERANO…

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

CORONAVIRUS, CIGNO NERO O CANARINO DELLA MINIERA DI CARBONE?

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED: 18 MAY…

Agenparl

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO THE EXPERT PANEL REPORT EXAMINING ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF LOW COST ABATEMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mar 19 maggio 2020

Publication Date: 

An expert panel led by Mr Grant King provided advice on how to unlock low cost abatement opportunities from across the economy.

The final report (the King Review) made 26 detailed and technical recommendations.

The Government agreed or agreed in-principle with 21 of the recommendations, and noted 5.

Read more

Read the King Review findings and recommendations

Contact us

Email <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/government-response-to-the-expert-panel-report-examining-additional-sources-of-low-cost-abatement

Post collegati

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO THE EXPERT PANEL REPORT EXAMINING ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF LOW COST ABATEMENT

Redazione

AN INSIGHT INTO THE ROLE OF RIBOFLAVIN LIGAND ON THE SELF-ASSEMBLY OF POLY (LACTIC-CO-GLYCOLIC ACID)-BASED NANOPARTICLES, A MOLECULAR SIMULATION AND EXPERIMENTAL APPROACH

Redazione

EXAMINING ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF LOW COST ABATEMENT: EXPERT PANEL REPORT

Redazione

SES-REG–06182 – BOSWELL RADIO, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

FOUNDER AND CEO OF IRANIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRM EXTRADITED ON MONEY LAUNDERING, WIRE FRAUD, AND CONSPIRACY CHARGES

Redazione

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: THE CELL MEMBRANE FACILITATES RAS PROTEIN INTERACTIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More