(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mar 19 maggio 2020

An expert panel led by Mr Grant King provided advice on how to unlock low cost abatement opportunities from across the economy.

The final report (the King Review) made 26 detailed and technical recommendations.

The Government agreed or agreed in-principle with 21 of the recommendations, and noted 5.

Read more

Read the King Review findings and recommendations

Contact us

Email <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/government-response-to-the-expert-panel-report-examining-additional-sources-of-low-cost-abatement