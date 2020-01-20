(AGENPARL)- Mumbai (India) lun 20 gennaio 2020
April 14, 2015
Dear All
Welcome to the refurbished site of the Reserve Bank of India.
The two most important features of the site are: One, in addition to the default site, the refurbished site also has all the information bifurcated functionwise; two, a much improved search – well, at least we think so but you be the judge.
Department of Communication
Reserve Bank of India
