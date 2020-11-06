venerdì, Novembre 6, 2020
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA WORKING WITH PROVINCES TO REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS FROM OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS 

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 06 novembre 2020 Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that the Government of Canada has finalized equivalency agreements with the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. These agreements will allow strengthened provincial methane regulations to replace the federal regulations for up to five years. Agreements were finalized with Alberta and Saskatchewan, this fall, and with British Columbia, earlier this year.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/news/2020/11/government-of-canada-working-with-provinces-to-reduce-methane-emissions-from-oil-and-gas-operations.html

