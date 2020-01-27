(AGENPARL) – Ottawa (CANADA), lun 27 gennaio 2020

January 27, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Department of Justice Canada

As the Government of Canada continues to work closely with its international partners to ensure that the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered, our priority is to provide the families and loved ones of the victims with the support they need.

As indicated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on January 17th, the Department of Justice Canada is providing $ in funding to Pro Bono Ontario to provide legal assistance to family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents who lost their lives in flight PS752. The funding under the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program will flow over two years, and , to support families across Canada as required.

As of today, families are able to call a toll-free number, Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm EST, which is available on the portal created for families on the Global Affairs web site. Families are able to speak with a triage lawyer, free of charge, who will assess their legal needs, provide summary legal advice and legal drafting assistance, and make referrals to pro bono lawyers across Canada as appropriate.

Pro Bono Ontario is partnering with Iranian Canadian Legal Professionals (ICLP) to develop a linguistically proficient and culturally sensitive panel of volunteer lawyers to provide additional assistance. This initiative will help families address a variety of legal issues that have arisen as a result of the loss of their loved ones.

