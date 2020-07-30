Government of Canada to provide details regarding support for key tourism destinations in Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba, July 30, 2020 – Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency) on behalf of The Honourable Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will provide details regarding support for two key tourism attractions in Manitoba.

Following a formal presentation, Parliamentary Secretary Duguid will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m. CT

Location: The virtual news conference will take place over Zoom and will be recorded. Please email <a to RSVP and request the Zoom link.