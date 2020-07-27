GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO PROVIDE DETAILS ON SUPPORT FOR BUSINESSES ACROSS WESTERN CANADA

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 27 luglio 2020

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 27, 2020—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will provide details on funding to support businesses of all sizes in Western Canada, promoting economic growth and protecting good jobs for western Canadians.

Minister Joly will be joined by Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency).

Following remarks, Minister Joly and Parliamentary Secretary Duguid will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: The virtual news conference will take place over Zoom and will be recorded. Please email <a to confirm your attendance and to request the link.

