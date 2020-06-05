(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 05 giugno 2020

June 4, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Department of Finance Canada

The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting the retirement income security of Canadians, and is working with provinces to harmonize the regulation of multi-jurisdictional pension plans in Canada and help ensure equitable benefit protection for all members and retirees.

Today, Minister of Finance Bill Morneau announced that the Government of Canada, together with the governments of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, has signed the 2020 Agreement Respecting Multi-Jurisdictional Pension Plans.

Some pension plans have members in more than one jurisdiction, which makes the plan subject to the pension benefits standards legislation of multiple jurisdictions. This agreement, a cooperative effort between the federal government and the provinces, serves to simplify and clarify the supervision of pension plans in Canada with members in more than one jurisdiction.

This agreement was developed by the Canadian Association of Pension Supervisory Authorities (CAPSA) in order to coordinate and harmonize pension regulation across Canada and establish a clear framework for the administration and regulation of these plans. It will come into effect on July 1, 2020, and will apply to the vast majority of multi-jurisdictional plans in Canada.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2020/06/government-of-canada-signs-agreement-with-provinces-to-simplify-and-clarify-the-supervision-of-multi-jurisdictional-pension-plans.html