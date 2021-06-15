(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 15 giugno 2021 Today, at the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced investments of more than $635 million in science, research and engineering to support more than 4,800 lead researchers and their teams.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/innovation-science-economic-development/news/2021/06/government-of-canada-makes-major-investment-in-canadian-science-research-and-engineering.html