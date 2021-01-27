mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

 STATE COMMISSIONER FOR DATA PROTECTION IN LOWER SAXONY IMPOSES € 10.4 MILLION…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH MEXICAN FOREIGN SECRETARY EBRARD

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER MOTEGI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH ROK FOREIGN MINISTER KANG

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH ROK FOREIGN MINISTER KANG

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER MOTEGI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH MEXICAN FOREIGN SECRETARY EBRARD

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2786 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER GARNEAU

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER GARNEAU

Agenparl

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA LAUNCHES NORTHERN FOOD INNOVATION CHALLENGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 27 gennaio 2021

CanNor has launched a pan-Canadian challenge which focuses on adapting innovative strategies to improve food security in the territories

January 26, 2021 – Iqaluit, Nunavut – Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Food security has long been an issue in the North due to the isolation of many communities, the high costs of labour and transportation, and socio-economic challenges. Those who are most vulnerable to food insecurity include women, children and Indigenous peoples. The Government of Canada is committed to making strategic investments to strengthen Northern food systems.

Food challenge seeks innovative solutions in Canada’s territories

Through the Northern Food Innovation Challenge, the Government of Canada is supporting its commitment to improve food security in the territories. It is a pan-Canadian challenge that empowers territorial communities to adapt innovative strategies to improve the lives of their residents by increasing food security.

Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, today announced the launch of CanNor’s Northern Food Innovation Challenge through the opening of its call for applications for innovative projects aimed at strengthening food systems in the territories.

The challenge is open to not-for-profit associations, Indigenous governments, community-owned economic development corporations and other organizations, municipal governments, academic institutions and small- and medium-sized businesses. Applicants located outside of the territories may be eligible provided that they have a territorial partner and can demonstrate how the proposed innovation could benefit one or more of the territories.

Challenge to focus on priority areas

The challenge consists of two phases and seeks projects that use innovative solutions that work in a northern or remote climate, can be deployed in the territories, and address one or more of the key challenge areas: food production/harvesting; food processing; and/or food distribution/transportation.

Today’s launch is for Phase 1 of the challenge and applicants have until March 31, 2021, to submit their proposal. In June 2021, approximately eight applicants will be chosen to receive funding of up to $250,000 to launch a prototype of their project.

In Phase 2, up to three successful Phase 1 applicants will be chosen and announced as finalists. Each will be eligible for up to $1 million to scale and deploy their projects in one or more of the territories.

The Northern Food Innovation Challenge is part of the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives (NICI) Fund. NICI is a five-year program that supports community-led projects for local and Indigenous food production systems with an emphasis on innovative and practical solutions to increase food security across the North. CanNor continues to work with territorial governments, Northerners, and Indigenous peoples to support economic development and encourage innovative solutions to the unique challenges in Canada’s territories.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/northern-economic-development/news/2021/01/government-of-canada-launches-northern-food-innovation-challenge.html

Post collegati

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA LAUNCHES NORTHERN FOOD INNOVATION CHALLENGE

Redazione

REMARKS FROM THE CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER ON COVID-19, JANUARY 26, 2021

Redazione

BACKGROUNDER: FEDDEV ONTARIO SUPPORTS HEALTH INNOVATION IN KINGSTON

Redazione

GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES PRIORITIES FOR ACTION TO INCREASE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN THE PUBLIC SERVICE

Redazione

A FIRESIDE CHAT WITH THE HONOURABLE JUSTICE THOMAS CROMWELL

Redazione

REMARKS BY THE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND MINISTER OF FINANCE TO ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF THE PRE-BUDGET CONSULTATIONS FOR BUDGET 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More