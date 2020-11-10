(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020 In light of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, the Government of Canada, in partnerships with Manitoba First Nations and Tribal Councils, is providing $61.4 million in immediate funding to support their response to the pandemic in a number of areas.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/indigenous-services-canada/news/2020/11/government-of-canada-is-providing-immediate-assistance-to-first-nations-in-manitoba-to-address-the-covid-19-pandemic.html