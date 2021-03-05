GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS IN VENTURELAB EXPANSION TO HELP STRENGTHEN CANADA’S HARDWARE AND SEMICONDUCTOR SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 05 marzo 2021 The Government of Canada is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country through the pandemic, and investing in their success on the road to recovery to generate growth, create jobs, and strengthen the middle class. Investments in the technologies industries are helping to boost innovation, accelerate the commercialization of new technologies, grow and scale operations, and foster technological advancement.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-southern-ontario/news/2021/03/government-of-canada-invests-in-venturelab-expansion-to-help-strengthen-canadas-hardware-and-semiconductor-sector.html