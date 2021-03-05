venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
GOVERNO, GLI APPUNTAMENTI DEL PRESIDENTE DRAGHI DALL’8 AL 19 MARZO

COMUNICAZIONI MINISTRO ORLANDO IN 11A COMMISSIONE

KONINGIN MáXIMA SPREEKT ONLINE BIJ INTERNATIONAAL EVENEMENT OVER FINANCIëLE GELIJKHEID

PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 11A COMMISSIONE

COVID, SPERANZA FIRMA NUOVE ORDINANZE, FVG E VENETO ARANCIONI

KONING BRENGT WERKBEZOEK AAN DE INSPECTEUR-GENERAAL DER KRIJGSMACHT

EQUILIBRIO DI GENERE NELLE CARICHE PUBBLICHE

TOGNOLI, BERLUSCONI: PROTAGONISTA DELLA STORIA DI MILANO E DEL SOCIALISMO ITALIANO

<EM>QUORUM REFERENDUM</EM> VALIDITà ELEZIONI COMUNALI: AVVIO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

BONINI: IL PAPA DIMOSTRA CHE LA PAROLA PACE è UN OBIETTIVO CONCRETO

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS IN VENTURELAB EXPANSION TO HELP STRENGTHEN CANADA’S HARDWARE AND SEMICONDUCTOR SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 05 marzo 2021 The Government of Canada is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country through the pandemic, and investing in their success on the road to recovery to generate growth, create jobs, and strengthen the middle class. Investments in the technologies industries are helping to boost innovation, accelerate the commercialization of new technologies, grow and scale operations, and foster technological advancement.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-southern-ontario/news/2021/03/government-of-canada-invests-in-venturelab-expansion-to-help-strengthen-canadas-hardware-and-semiconductor-sector.html

