domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
Agenparl

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS IN SASKATCHEWAN INDIGENOUS BUSINESSES AND COMMUNITIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 09 agosto 2020

Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid announces $895,000 to help support Indigenous jobs and opportunities in Saskatchewan

August 9, 2020, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Western Economic Diversification Canada

Today is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, a time to recognize the contributions of those who’ve called this land home since time immemorial. No relationship is more important to the Government of Canada than that with Indigenous peoples, a Nation-to-Nation partnership. This commitment includes major investments in housing, education and health care, implementing co-developed legislation on Indigenous languages and child and family services, and introducing federal legislation on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

As we walk the road of reconciliation together, the federal government remains strongly committed to creating economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and communities.

Government of Canada supports Saskatchewan Indigenous Economic Development

In celebration of this important day, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), today announced $895,000 in funding to support initiatives that aim to bring culturally-relevant programming for Indigenous peoples to fully participate in the economic growth of Saskatchewan.

Delivered by WD, this funding will support two made-in-Saskatchewan projects led by Indigenous communities, businesses, and organizations in the region. It will create good local jobs and spur entrepreneurship and career development by helping the Ya’thi Néné Land and Resource Office develop training and employment opportunities for residents of northern Saskatchewan affected by the slow-down of uranium mining in the Athabasca Basin. Funding will also support the Gabriel Dumont Institute Training and Employment Inc. to build on a successful entrepreneurship pilot program focused on Métis entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/western-economic-diversification/news/2020/08/government-of-canada-invests-in-saskatchewan-indigenous-businesses-and-communities.html

