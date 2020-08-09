GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS IN INDIGENOUS ORGANIZATIONS AND TOURISM IN SOUTHERN ONTARIO

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 09 agosto 2020

FedDev Ontario announces over $12.4 million to help support jobs and opportunities in Indigenous communities across southern Ontario

August 9, 2020 – Waterloo (Ontario)

Today is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, a time to recognize the contributions of those who’ve called this land home since time immemorial. No relationship is more important to the Government of Canada than that with Indigenous peoples, a Nation-to-Nation partnership. This commitment includes major investments in housing, education and health care, implementing co-developed legislation on Indigenous languages and child and family services, and introducing federal legislation on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

As we walk the road of reconciliation together and weather the impact of COVID-19, the federal government remains committed to creating economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and communities, as well as in the Indigenous tourism industry. The entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, history and traditions of Indigenous communities strengthen Canadian values and identity, and advancing them is important to both our society and our economy. The right thing to do for our society and the smart thing to do for our economy.

Creating opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities in southern Ontario



Today, on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario), announced a total of $12.43 million for eight organizations to promote Indigenous economic growth, culture and tourism in southern Ontario.

This funding includes more than $10 million towards Aboriginal Impact Capital (AIC), a partnership between four Aboriginal Financial Institutions (AFIs) serving First Nations and Métis-owned businesses in southern Ontario. This strategic investment establishes a new capital pool, helping to provide mid-market Indigenous small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), on and off reserve, with the additional financing needed to scale their businesses. It represents a significant contribution by the Government of Canada and will enable participating AFIs to accelerate growth of Indigenous SMEs. As these businesses expand, it will also enhance employment opportunities for Indigenous peoples across the region.

Additional recipients of today’s announcement include: Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation #29, Indigenous Tourism Ontario, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, Ottawa Tourism, and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation. These projects will improve and expand Indigenous cultural attractions in Indigenous communities across the region. In addition to synergies created with surrounding tourism and business associations, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) will also receive funding to create an Indigenous Business Directory, to open new opportunities for Indigenous peoples and contribute to their growth and economic sustainability.

