GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS IN INDIGENOUS BUSINESSES AND COMMUNITIES IN ATLANTIC CANADA

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency invests more than $6.1 million to help support jobs and opportunities in Indigenous communities across the Atlantic provinces



August 9, 2020 – Moncton, NB – Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency – ACOA

Today is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, a time to recognize the contributions of those who’ve called this land home since time immemorial. No relationship is more important to the Government of Canada than that with Indigenous peoples, a Nation-to-Nation partnership. This commitment includes major investments in housing, education and health care, implementing co-developed legislation on Indigenous languages and child and family services, and introducing federal legislation on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

As we walk the road of truth and reconciliation together, the federal government remains strongly committed to creating economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and communities. This is especially true in Atlantic Canada, where strongly-rooted Indigenous cultures influence economic, educational and civic advances in both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Federal government support for Indigenous projects in Atlantic Canada

René Arseneault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), today announced an investment of more than $6.1 million in support of Indigenous projects across Atlantic Canada.

Delivered by ACOA, this funding will support 12 infrastructure, expansion and capacity-building initiatives led by Indigenous communities, businesses and organizations in the region. These projects, which include hiring consultants and expanding existing operations, will help Indigenous companies and organizations create good, local jobs in their communities.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/atlantic-canada-opportunities/news/2020/08/government-of-canada-invests-in-indigenous-businesses-and-communities-in-atlantic-canada.html