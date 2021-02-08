GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS CLOSE TO $3.5 MILLION TO VIRTUAL HEALTH CARE SERVICES IN PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 08 febbraio 2021 Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced the signature of a bilateral agreement with Prince Edward Island (PEI) to expand virtual health care services for its residents. Under the agreement, the province will invest federal funding based on agreed-upon pan-Canadian priorities for accelerating virtual health services during the pandemic.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2021/02/government-of-canada-invests-close-to-35-million-to-virtual-health-care-services-in-prince-edward-island.html