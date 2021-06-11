(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 11 giugno 2021 A strong and vibrant women’s and equality-seeking movement is part of the foundation of a more inclusive Canada – one where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. The Government of Canada continues to support organizations that ensure all women, as well as victims and survivors of human trafficking, have the tools and supports they need to heal and regain control over their lives.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/news/2021/06/government-of-canada-invests-13-million-in-three-organizations-supporting-women-in-newfoundland-and-labrador.html