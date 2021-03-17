mercoledì, Marzo 17, 2021
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INCREASES FUNDING FOR ALTERNATE FORMAT MATERIALS FOR PERSONS WITH PRINT DISABILITIES

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 17 marzo 2021 The Government of Canada continues to take important and decisive action to ensure that all Canadians are supported during the COVID-19 pandemic. We know Canadians living with disabilities are facing significant challenges during this difficult time and that long-standing barriers to inclusion have been heightened. As we work together to restart the economy, we must continue to protect health and safety, and ensure the right supports are in place for all Canadians.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/news/2021/03/announcement-of-a-funding-related-to-alternate-format-materials-and-print-disabilities.html

