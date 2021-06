(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 08 giugno 2021 Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced five new projects receiving funding through the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) to support vaccination efforts across Canada.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2021/06/government-of-canada-funds-five-new-projects-to-encourage-vaccine-uptake-in-canada.html