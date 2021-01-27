mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA COMMITS TO FUND SHELTERS FOR INUIT WOMEN 

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 27 gennaio 2021

January 26, 2021 — Ottawa, Traditional Unceded Algonquin Territory, Ontario — Indigenous Services Canada

Inuit women and children face heightened challenges when seeking refuge from domestic violence and abuse. They face violence at a rate 14 times greater than other women in Canada and unfortunately the majority of them do not have safe places to go to. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this already dire situation, where some women are concerned about domestic violence during the pandemic than they are about the virus.

Shelters provide protection, services and resources, which enable women who have experienced abuse, and their children, to recover from violence and take steps to regain an independent and self-determined life.

As part of their 2020 Annual General Meeting, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada (Pauktuutit) called for the construction of five new emergency shelters – one in each of the four regions of Inuit Nunangat and one in Ottawa, which has the largest population of urban Inuit in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, along with the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, committed to fund the construction and operations of shelters for Inuit women and children across Inuit Nunangat as well as in urban centres. Funding for the new shelters will be part of the $724.1 million for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Indigenous Services Canada and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to work with Pauktuutit and other Inuit partners to determine the locations and define the details of the projects to best meet the needs of women and families seeking shelter.

In addition, the Government of Canada is working tirelessly on the federal component of the National Action Plan in response to the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Government of Canada is committed to continuing to work with Pauktuutit and other Inuit partners to ensure the security and wellbeing of Inuit women, their children and 2SLGBTQQIA people by supporting and expanding a network of family violence prevention shelters across the country to help best address their specific needs. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/indigenous-services-canada/news/2021/01/government-of-canada-commits-to-fund-shelters-for-inuit-women.html

