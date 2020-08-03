GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES WORK FROM BERMUDA ONE YEAR RESIDENTIAL CERTIFICATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 03 agosto 2020

Over the Cup Match weekend the Government launched the Work From Bermuda One Year Residential Certificate form, which once completed, allows workers who are currently working from home to work from Bermuda.

When launching the form, Premier the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP stated, “This government invites individuals who are already working from home to work remotely from Bermuda instead. COVID-19 has impacted the world. Overnight, companies have had to solve the problem of employees being able to work outside of the office. Workers are as productive, if not more so, working in their own environment. There is now the opportunity for employees, who I refer to as digital nomads, and university students to work and study, remotely from Bermuda. Applicants for the One Year Certificate must have the means to support themselves while working remotely, and cannot seek work in Bermuda.

“Once the form has been completed, the applicant will receive a response within five working days and if approved, can relocate to Bermuda.

“To date, Bermuda has successfully managed the Coronavirus pandemic and our COVID-19 testing regime is the most stringent in the world. This has kept transmission of the virus to a minimum which allows our residents and visitors flexibility not seen on other jurisdictions. We look forward to welcoming these new long term visitors to our shores.

“The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) and the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) are working closely with the Ministry of Labour to continue to promote Bermuda as the ideal location from which to work remotely. The international media have tracked the story and we have received many queries about this opportunity.”

The Premier concluded, “I extend my thanks to all those who worked tirelessly to get the form ready and put the process in place to accept applicants. Thank you to the Minister of Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP and his team, the Minister for the Cabinet Office, the Hon. Wayne Furbert, JP, MP and his team for their hard work together with the teams at the BTA and the BDA.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/government-launches-work-bermuda-one-year-residential-certificate