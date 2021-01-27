GOVERNMENT HOUSE ADVISORY – PFIZER-BIONTECH VACCINE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mer 27 gennaio 2021

Government House issued this advisory regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Following the announcement that the UK Government would make available to Bermuda a further 29,250 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and ancillary equipment, Her Excellency the Governor, Ms Rena Lalgie said, “I am pleased that Government House, through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has been able to assist the Government of Bermuda in securing additional vaccines and equipment.

“A second batch of 19,500 vaccines and equipment is booked to arrive on the BA flight on Thursday 28th January. As before, the provision and transportation of these vaccines and equipment has been provided at no cost to the people of Bermuda. The UK Government remains committed in assisting its Overseas Territories in their fight against COVID-19 and are pleased to be able to support the Government of Bermuda in its goal to vaccinate 36% of Bermuda’s population by the end of March.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/government-house-advisory-pfizer-biontech%C2%A0vaccine