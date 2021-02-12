GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCE NEW £20M FUND NEW £20 SME BREXIT SUPPORT FUND

(AGENPARL) – YORKSHIRE (UK), ven 12 febbraio 2021

The new £20 million SME Brexit Support Fund, offers support to help small businesses adjust to new customs procedures, rules of origin, and VAT rules when trading with the EU.

Eligibility: The SME Brexit Support Fund could give you up to £2,000 if your business has up to 500 employees, and no more than £100 million annual turnover.

SMEs who trade only with the EU, and are therefore new to importing and exporting processes, can apply for grants of up to £2,000, to pay for practical support including training and professional advice to ensure they can continue trading effectively with the EU.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ukfdea.com/News/10088529