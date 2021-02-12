venerdì, Febbraio 12, 2021
GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCE NEW £20M FUND NEW £20 SME BREXIT SUPPORT FUND

(AGENPARL) – YORKSHIRE (UK), ven 12 febbraio 2021

The new £20 million SME Brexit Support Fund, offers support to help small businesses adjust to new customs procedures, rules of origin, and VAT rules when trading with the EU.

Eligibility: The SME Brexit Support Fund could give you up to £2,000 if your business has up to 500 employees, and no more than £100 million annual turnover.

SMEs who trade only with the EU, and are therefore new to importing and exporting processes, can apply for grants of up to £2,000, to pay for practical support including training and professional advice to ensure they can continue trading effectively with the EU.

For more information on the SME Brexit Support Fund, click here

Full guidance on how you can use the grant, who can apply and how to apply, click here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ukfdea.com/News/10088529

