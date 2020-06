(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, gio 18 giugno 2020

Springfield – To ensure Illinois school districts have the necessary tools to effectively carry out remote learning and other necessary operations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 1569 into law to provide support for educators, students, and families.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21699