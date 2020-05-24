domenica, Maggio 24, 2020
Agenparl

GOV. PRITZKER RELEASE GUIDELINES FOR BUSINESSES AND WORKPLACES TO SAFELY REOPEN DURING PHASE 3 OF RESTORE ILLINOIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, dom 24 maggio 2020
Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker today released industry-specific guidelines that allow for the safe re-opening of businesses as the state progresses into the next phase of the Restore Illinois plan. All four regions of the state are on track to advance to Phase 3 of the plan in the coming days, allowing thousands of residents to return to work, and the reopening of businesses in the following industries: retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and bars and restaurants for outdoor dining.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21582

