GOV. PRITZKER CALLS ON INSURANCE COMPANIES TO EXPEDITE CLAIMS FOR ILLINOIS BUSINESSES DAMAGED BY VANDALISM AND LOOTING

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, mar 09 giugno 2020

CHICAGO – In response to those who took advantage of widespread peaceful protests to loot, vandalize and damage businesses across Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker today called on insurance companies to expedite claims and payments for Illinois business owners who have experienced property damage. This call for urgency along with additional best practices are outlined in a Company Bulletin issued today by the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI), urging insurance companies to uphold their obligations in our work to recover.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21653