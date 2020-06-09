martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
Breaking News

2 – 2020 – EXTRAORDINARY CALL FOR CONTRIBUTIONS EUAM RCA

LOCATELLI AI MUSEI. COVID: ATTENZIONE ALTA “FINO A ZERO CASI NEL MONDO”

05/06/2020 COVID-19: ACCESS TO CONTRACEPTION IS ‘AN ESSENTIAL HEALTH SERVICE TO BE…

WHOLE HOME TESTING ROLLED OUT TO ALL CARE HOMES IN ENGLAND

AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JUNE 7, 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 8 JUNE…

COVID-19: RECOMMENDATION ON VOUCHERS OFFERED TO PASSENGERS AND TRAVELLERS AS AN ALTERNATIVE…

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION TO ACHIEVE INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE

THE BAHAMAS : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

Agenparl

GOV. PRITZKER CALLS ON INSURANCE COMPANIES TO EXPEDITE CLAIMS FOR ILLINOIS BUSINESSES DAMAGED BY VANDALISM AND LOOTING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, mar 09 giugno 2020
CHICAGO – In response to those who took advantage of widespread peaceful protests to loot, vandalize and damage businesses across Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker today called on insurance companies to expedite claims and payments for Illinois business owners who have experienced property damage. This call for urgency along with additional best practices are outlined in a Company Bulletin issued today by the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI), urging insurance companies to uphold their obligations in our work to recover.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21653

Post collegati

GOV. PRITZKER CALLS ON INSURANCE COMPANIES TO EXPEDITE CLAIMS FOR ILLINOIS BUSINESSES DAMAGED BY VANDALISM AND LOOTING

Redazione

PRITZKER ADMINISTRATION DISTRIBUTES THOUSANDS OF FACE MASKS TO BUSINESSES TO HELP RESTART ECONOMY

Redazione

THE DIGITAL “MR KAISER”

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 867 NEW CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 975 NEW CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

GOV. PRITZKER ANNOUNCES STATE OF ILLINOIS SURPASSES 1 MILLION COVID-19 TESTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More