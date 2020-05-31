GOV. PRITZKER ACTIVATES ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD AT REQUEST OF CITY OF CHICAGO

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, dom 31 maggio 2020

Chicago – In response to a City of Chicago request, Governor JB Pritzker activated 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to assist the Chicago Police Department in protecting the City of Chicago and its residents. The Guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their first amendment rights.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21617