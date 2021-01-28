GOOGLE OPENS DUBLIN HUB TO TACKLE HARMFUL ONLINE CONTENT

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 28 gennaio 2021 By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday opened a centre to tackle harmful online content, in a move also designed to ease regulatory concerns about how the company and other tech giants police a growing problem on the internet.

The world’s most popular search engine, along with other U.S. tech giants, has drawn criticism because of the spread of illegal and harmful content via their platforms, triggering calls for more regulatory action.

The 27-country European Union has taken the lead in proposing tough new rules to curb their powers, protect smaller rivals and make them take more responsibility for removing harmful content from their platforms. The proposed rules are expected to come into force in the next two years.

