giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

27/01/2021 CURRENT AFFAIRS DEBATE ON THE ARREST AND DETENTION OF ALEXEI NAVALNY…

NELLA “FRATELLI TUTTI” LE RADICI DELLA PROFEZIA

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE

UK AND SWITZERLAND TO DEEPEN COOPERATION ON FINANCIAL SERVICES

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS MET WITH UNESCO DIRECTOR-GENERAL, UNDERLINED THE ISSUES…

Agenparl

GOOGLE OPENS DUBLIN HUB TO TACKLE HARMFUL ONLINE CONTENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 28 gennaio 2021 By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday opened a centre to tackle harmful online content, in a move also designed to ease regulatory concerns about how the company and other tech giants police a growing problem on the internet.
The world’s most popular search engine, along with other U.S. tech giants, has drawn criticism because of the spread of illegal and harmful content via their platforms, triggering calls for more regulatory action.
The 27-country European Union has taken the lead in proposing tough new rules to curb their powers, protect smaller rivals and make them take more responsibility for removing harmful content from their platforms. The proposed rules are expected to come into force in the next two years.
The Google Safety Engineering Center …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/google-opens-dublin-hub-tackle-harmful-online-content/12034

Post collegati

FACEBOOK INVESTORS, SHRUGGING OFF ELECTION WOES, LOOK FOR ‘SOCIAL COMMERCE’ PAYDAY

Redazione

GOOGLE OPENS DUBLIN HUB TO TACKLE HARMFUL ONLINE CONTENT

Redazione

POLICE DISMANTLE WORLD’S ‘MOST DANGEROUS’ CRIMINAL HACKING NETWORK

Redazione

GOOGLE TO STOP USING APPLE TOOL TO TRACK IPHONE USERS, AVOIDING NEW POP-UP WARNING

Redazione

SAP, PROMISING TRANSFORMATION, KICKS OFF CLOUD COMPUTING PUSH

Redazione

USDA’S 2022 CENSUS OF AGRICULTURE CONTENT TEST IS UNDERWAY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More