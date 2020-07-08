GOOD’S BUFFERS HAVE VARIOUS AFFINITIES TO GOLD NANOPARTICLES REGULATING FLUORESCENT AND COLORIMETRIC DNA SENSING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6795-6804

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01080D, Edge Article

Po-Jung Jimmy Huang, Jeffy Yang, Kellie Chong, Qianyi Ma, Miao Li, Fang Zhang, Woohyun J. Moon, Guomei Zhang, Juewen Liu

Aside from maintaining pH, Good’s buffers can be adsorbed on gold nanoparticles with different affinities, affecting the stability and its fluorescent and colorimetric sensing performance.

