mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
GOOD’S BUFFERS HAVE VARIOUS AFFINITIES TO GOLD NANOPARTICLES REGULATING FLUORESCENT AND COLORIMETRIC DNA SENSING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6795-6804
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01080D, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Po-Jung Jimmy Huang, Jeffy Yang, Kellie Chong, Qianyi Ma, Miao Li, Fang Zhang, Woohyun J. Moon, Guomei Zhang, Juewen Liu
Aside from maintaining pH, Good’s buffers can be adsorbed on gold nanoparticles with different affinities, affecting the stability and its fluorescent and colorimetric sensing performance.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/6GfKiF9BJZ8/D0SC01080D

