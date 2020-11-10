Good Administration and the Council of Europe

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 10 novembre 2020

Introduction: Setting the Scene for a ‘True European Administrative Law’, Ulrich Stelkens and Agnė Andrijauskaitė

PART I: Foundations: Sources and Methods

1. Sources and Content of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration, Ulrich Stelkens and Agnė Andrijauskaiė

2. How to Assess the Effectiveness of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration, Ulrich Stelkens and Agnė Andrijauskaitė

PART II: The Receptivity to the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration of the Administrative Law of Founding States of the Council of Europe

3. The Impact of Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on United Kingdom Administrative Law: Shared Principles in a Strained Relationship, Sarah Nason

4. Belgian Pluralism and Pragmatism: A Differentiated Reception for the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration, Yseult Marique

5. The Impact of Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on the Administrative Law of France: Towards Selective Integration, Emilie Chevalier

6. The Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration in the Italian Legal System: A (Sometimes) Contradictory Path, Marco Macchia and Claudia Figliolia

7. The Dutch Paradox. The Impact of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration in the Netherlands, Janneke Gerards, Frank van Ommeren, and Johan Wolswinkel

8. The Council of Europe and Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration – the Influence on the Administrative Law of Norway, Inger-Johanne Sand

9. The Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration in Sweden – Undeniable but Partial Vehicles of Change, Jane Reichel

PART III: The Receptivity to the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration of the Administrative Law of Accession States of the First Generation: 1949 – 1970

10. The Right to Good Administration under Turkish Law – the Process of Integrating with the Legal Culture of the Council of Europe, Müslüm Akinci

11. The Impact of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on German Law, Ulrich Stelkens

12. The Austrian Perception of the Council of Europe – with Particular Regard to Administrative Law, Alexander Balthasar

13. The Impact of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on Swiss Law – between Exemplary Reception of the ECHR and Frictions due to Direct Democracy, Nadja Braun Binder and Ardita Driza Maurer

PART IV: The Receptivity to the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration of the Administrative Law of Accession States of the Second Generation: The Iberian Peninsula

14. The Impact of the ECHR and of Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on the Administrative Law of Portugal, Rui Tavares Lanceiro

15. The Council of Europe as a Source of General Principles of Good Administration in Spain, Dolores Utrilla Fernández-Bermejo

PART V: The Receptivity to the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration of the Administrative Law of Accession States of the Third Generation: the Eastward Enlargement

16. Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration in Finland: from Margin to Centre?, Ida Koivisto

17. The Innocuous Impact of Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on Hungarian Law and Legal Practice, Petra Lea Láncos

18. The Role of the Council of Europe in Improving General Principles of Administrative Law in Poland – Remarks on the 25th Anniversary of Accession to the European Convention on Human Rights, Barbara Grabowska-Moroz and Marek Wierzbowski

19. Implementation of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration in Bulgaria?, Vesco Paskalev

20. Europeanization through Constitutionalism: Estonia, Madis Ernits and Karmen Pähkla

21. Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration in Lithuania – A Success Story with Caveats, Jurgita Pauzaité-Kulvinskiené and Agnė Andrijauskaitė

22. The Moderate Impact of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on Slovenian Administrative Law, Ales Fercic

23. Lip Service or Genuine Consideration of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration in Czechia?, Filip Křepelka

24. A Tale of Europeanization: Romanian Administrative Law and its Deference to the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration, Dacian C. Dragos and Cosmina Chirila

25. Good Administration in the Administrative Law of the Republic of Latvia, Janis Neimanis

26. The Impact of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on Albanian Law – a Struggle between Law-Making and Implementation, Irma Spahiu

27. The Impact of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration on Croatian Administrative Law – Arising from the Case Law of the Croatian Constitutional Court, Lana Ofak

28. Georgian Administrative Law – from Soviet Era to European Standards, Tamar Gvaramadze

29. Towards Implementation of the Pan-European General Principles of Good Administration through Reforms of the Public Administration System: the Case of Armenia, Vache Kalashyan and Tigran Grigoryan

30. The Pan-European General Principles of Administrative Law – the Serbian Legislator’s Inspiration and Conscience, Vuk Cučič

PART VI: Conclusion

31. Mapping, Explaining and Constructing the Effectiveness of the Pan-European Principles of Good Administration: Overall Assessment, Ulrich Stelkens, Agnė Andrijauskaitė, and Yseult Marique