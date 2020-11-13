GOMB RELEASES FIVE-YEAR FORECAST SHOWING SIGNIFICANT LONG-TERM CHALLENGES

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, ven 13 novembre 2020

Despite making substantial progress on Illinois’ fiscal challenges in Fiscal Year 2020, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in unexpected and dramatic revenue losses, and Illinois will also continue to face significant financial challenges until it finds a long-term solution to its long standing structural deficit, the annual Economic and Fiscal Policy Report from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget concludes.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=22340