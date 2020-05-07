GOLD(I)-SILVER(I)-CALIX[8]ARENE COMPLEXES, PRECURSORS OF BIMETALLIC ALLOYED AU-AG NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020
Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00111B, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Marie Clément, Ibrahim Abdellah, Cyril Martini, Frederic Fossard, Diana Dragoe, Hynd Remita, Vincent Huc, Isabelle Lampre
In this paper, we report the first synthesis and characterisations of bimetallic gold(I)-silver(I) calix[8]arene complexes. We show that the radiolytic reduction of these complexes leads to the formation of small…
