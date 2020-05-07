giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

CELEBRATING 70 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP WITH A COOL CONTEST!

06/05/2020 RAPPORTEUR CALLS ON MALTESE GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION TO PURSUE AN OPEN…

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1.6%

WORKING GROUP TO EXAMINE HOW TO TURN THE STEPS TAKEN DURING THE…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #38

IL PAPA: DIO AIUTI GLI OPERATORI DEI MEDIA A LAVORARE SEMPRE AL…

COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO GUALTIERI

RICADUTE OCCUPAZIONALI DELL’EPIDEMIA DA COVID-19

UTILIZZO DEI FONDI STRUTTURALI E D’INVESTIMENTO EUROPEI

INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO AI COMPARTI DELL’INDUSTRIA

Agenparl

GOLD(I)-SILVER(I)-CALIX[8]ARENE COMPLEXES, PRECURSORS OF BIMETALLIC ALLOYED AU-AG NANOPARTICLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00111B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Marie Clément, Ibrahim Abdellah, Cyril Martini, Frederic Fossard, Diana Dragoe, Hynd Remita, Vincent Huc, Isabelle Lampre
In this paper, we report the first synthesis and characterisations of bimetallic gold(I)-silver(I) calix[8]arene complexes. We show that the radiolytic reduction of these complexes leads to the formation of small…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00111B

Post collegati

EASA SIB 2020-07: PREPARATION OF AERODROMES TO RESUME OPERATIONS

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): OZURDEX, DEXAMETHASONE, MACULAR EDEMA,UVEITIS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/07/2010, REVISION: 14, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

GOLD(I)-SILVER(I)-CALIX[8]ARENE COMPLEXES, PRECURSORS OF BIMETALLIC ALLOYED AU-AG NANOPARTICLES

Redazione

06/05/2020 RAPPORTEUR CALLS ON MALTESE GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION TO PURSUE AN OPEN AND INCLUSIVE REFORM PROCESS

Redazione

ONE TO START SERVICES FROM PORT OF OAKLAND

Redazione

DIGITAL SESSION: “SCIENCE OF SCIENCE IN THE SPOTLIGHT” RESEARCH ON RESEARCH: AN OVERVIEW OF THE LANDSCAPE AND ITS CONNECTIONS TO RESEARCH POLICY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More